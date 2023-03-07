Hong Kong Fintech start-up On-us launches zero-waste voucher solution as event engagement tool to eliminate waste and promote sustainability

HONG KONG, TAIPEI and SINGAPORE, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On-us Company Limited (“On-us” or the “Company”) is proud to announce the launch of its innovative zero-waste event engagement solution aiming to drive participation and foster connections among communities, promoting sustainability and creating meaningful experiences for audiences at any events.

On-us digital voucher provides a seamless way for event organizers to incentivize and engage participants attending conferences and seminars, replacing souvenirs in the forms of pens, notebooks, power banks and etc. with paperless digital vouchers. Apart from typical merchants such as supermarkets and coffee shops, the vouchers can be redeemed for eco-friendly products or at social enterprises supporting the disabled and needy. In this way, On-us digital voucher not only enables event organizer to engage attendees and support the local community, but also provide a seamless way for them to make a positive impact on the environment. On-us digital voucher has been successfully adopted by a wide range of organizations, including the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management, The University of Hong Kong, Cyberport and Hong Kong Cancer Fund for events such as their annual conferences, fund raisers and inclusive employment promotion campaigns.

“Our mission is to bring about a change in the event engagement industry. By replacing physical gifts with digital vouchers, event organizers can eliminate the logistical challenges of managing physical gifts. This not only provides a more engaging experience for attendees but also fosters a stronger connection between attendees and the event,” said On-us Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Honnus Cheung, who is the ESG Committee for both HKIHRM and CPA Australia. “As an ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) advocate, we are thrilled that our solution enables event organizers to engage their audiences in a sustainable and digital way.”

Kandy Lui, Executive Director of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resource Management (“HKIHRM”), commented on the benefits of On-us’s solution, “On-us digital vouchers allow us to customize greeting message and set the gift amount to suit our needs in different occasions. It has not only improved our members’ experience but helped foster the relationship between members and the HKIHRM. It is no doubt that the new solution has saved us a lot of effort on handling logistic of physical gifts, avoiding wastage and being in line with our ESG agenda. An advanced and easy member engagement tool I recommend.”

Ms. Dan Tan, Marketing and Communications Assistant Manager at Hong Kong Cancer Fund, recognized On-us’s voucher solution as an effective and innovative event engagement tool, “On-us digital voucher integrates wellness and NFT element into our fundraising efforts, revolutionizing the way people can support our cause and make a real difference in the lives of those touched by cancer. It’s an exciting time for the NGO community and we are proud to be at the forefront of this innovative approach.”

Joyce Chow, Assistant Director of the Centre for Civil Society and Governance at The University of Hong Kong, praised On-us’s ability to connect audiences with social enterprises, “Partnering with On-us not only helps us engage our audiences and promote inclusive employment, their extensive merchant network also includes social enterprises that especially hire the disabled, providing a tailored engagement solution that easily connects social enterprises with the audience— a seamless way for them to support social enterprises in an environmental friendly way.”

As consumers become increasingly aware of the environmental impact of their actions, event organizers are looking for ways to make their events more sustainable. On-us zero-waste voucher solution is a powerful tool in achieving this goal. By promoting sustainability, reducing waste and fostering connections among the event and professional communities, On-us digital voucher tool is innovative in fostering engagement between event organizers and participants in a sustainable and efficient way.

About On-us Company Limited

On-us Company Limited, formerly known as Mojodomo Hong Kong Limited, is a consumer-minded B2B digital voucher solution provider founded in 2019. Equipped with application programming interfaces (APIs) for omni-channel distribution, On-us is an incentives ecosystem focused on delivering value and deepening customer relationships through customized messages and analysis of consumer behavioural data. Clients include marketers of global financial services providers, people management teams, blue chip property developers, non-profit organizations, and SMEs.

