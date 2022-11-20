Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 Certificate of Merit Awarded to Wireless Indoor Alert System Developed from Season Group Subsidiary SG Wireless Limited's Full-stack IoT Solution

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Season Group, an international electronics design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions provider, is proud to report that the wireless indoor alert system designed by its Hong Kong-based subsidiary SG Wireless Limited in collaboration with the Senior Citizen Home Safety Association (SCHSA) has been awarded the Certificate of Merit in the Hong Kong ICT Awards 2022 under the Smart Living (Smart Home) category.

The Hong Kong ICT Awards has been recognizing exceptional inventions promoting the use of information and communications technology (ICT) since 2006. The Smart Home stream under the Smart Living category acknowledges ICT-based products that demonstrate the usage of technology yielding improvements in the home environment to promote better, safer, and healthier living.

The product – termed the Care-on-Call Wireless Personal Emergency Link (WPEL) – is a three-component system that is a revamp of the SCHSA’s landline-based solution. Comprising the Main Unit, BLE Panic Button, and BLE Range Extender, it runs entirely on wireless communication protocol to provide users with a guaranteed “always on” connection to the Care-on-Call Service, the professional 24/7 emergency assistance and integrated care service offered by the SCHSA. The Main Unit operates immediately when plugged into power, and users need to simply press a button on the Main Unit or BLE Panic Button wherever they are indoors to instantly connect. The BLE Range Extender ensures coverage is propagated across floors of multi-story houses, or around tight corners in smaller apartments.

The complete system, from conceptualization of hardware design and process development to mass production, was completed in only nine months, a noteworthy feat achieved with SG Wireless’ full-stack IoT solution and Season Group’s extensive manufacturing experience. The former provided a ready-to-use reference platform of standard components required by the majority of IoT systems, which laid a strong development foundation to expedite proof-of-concept in less than 90 days. The latter has been providing extensive vertically-integrated services for almost 50 years.

CEO of Season Group Carl Hung stated, “The work of the SCHSA is exactly what Season Group stands for. Everyone on the team, from our design engineers to assembly workers, pitched in to ensure that a product which would enhance the security and care of those who live alone such as our elderly community could be made available to the market as soon as possible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is motivating to have our efforts recognized. It has been an absolute pleasure working with the SCHSA and we are proud to be their partner.”

“Technology, innovation and people-centric service are at the core of what we do. Since its launch in May 2022, our Care-on-Call Wireless Personal Emergency Link has been met with extremely encouraging receptivity and demand in the Hong Kong market. We are proud that our Association can continue its mission to promote a high quality of life for those who choose to age in place through our continuous effort to innovate – both in our services and our products,” Senior Citizen Home Safety Association said.

About Season Group

Founded in 1976, Season Group is an international electronics design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions provider. With over 800,000 sq ft. of manufacturing space, and more than 1,500 employees worldwide, Season Group provides comprehensive, vertically integrated services to our customers from our strategically located global sites. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Season Group has sites in Dongguan, China; Havant, U.K.; Reynosa, Mexico; and Penang, Malaysia. Over the years, we have worked with international customers from various sectors, and are AS9100, ISO 9001, IATF 16949, ISO 13485 and ISO 14001 certified.

www.seasongroup.com

About SG Wireless

As the IoT subsidiary of Season Group, SG Wireless is the full-stack IoT solutions provider that turns IoT concepts into reality. With extensive wireless experience and global manufacturing capabilities, SG Wireless covers every step of the IoT journey from design to production, and everything in between.

https://sgwireless.com/

About Senior Citizen Home Safety Association

Senior Citizen Home Safety Association (‘SCHSA’) was founded in 1996 as a non-profit charitable organization with a self-financing model. Today it is one of the most established social enterprises in Hong Kong. SCHSA provides Care-on-Call Service, a comprehensive 24/7 support service consisting of emergency aid, integrated care, around-the-clock vigilance service, health management, and day-to-day living assistance. The Association also provides training and workshops to the elderly and their family and caregivers. In addition, SCHSA’s EasyHome Services provide at-home care to elderly consisting of elderly care, medical escort, house cleaning and rehabilitation services. SCHSA strives to enable elderly to age in place and lead quality lives independently. SCHSA innovates and leverages technology to deliver people-centric services.

https://www.schsa.org.hk/tc/homepage

