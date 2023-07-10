Hong Kong International Airport, the first international airport in Greater China to unveil its First-ever HKIA Metaverse

HONG KONG, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and JCDecaux Transport Hong Kong join hands to launch the first-ever Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) Metaverse. The campaign starts on July 6 to August 31, 2023, offers brands an immersive virtual world to engage international visitors and local travellers where they can enjoy different games at the corresponding booths with the power of Web3 ecosystem.

The HKIA Metaverse, embracing the technology of Web3, will be constructed with three Metaverse Airport scenes. Visitors can embark on their adventure by passing through the Departure Hall, crossing the Sky Bridge, and entering the boarding gate area to uncover the instructions for games. By gamifying the airport environment, visitors will experience a new adventure that offers multiple levels of engagement, stretching their imaginations with features like taking part in games and interacting with other airport passengers.

Furthermore, a treasure hunting game is available in the HKIA Metaverse. Hidden treasure will be available every day for visitors to discover and get a chance to win the first-ever limited-edition HKIA Metaverse NFT for the 25th anniversary celebration of HKIA.

“We are proud to be the first international airport in Greater China to launch the first-ever HKIA Metaverse, providing visitors with an entirely new way to immerse themselves in a virtual world and engage with brands like never before.” said Alby Tsang, Head of Retail & Advertising of Airport Authority Hong Kong.

“As the digitalization leader of out-of-home advertising, JCDecaux Transport leverages consumer insights and technology to introduce a new enticing way for brands to engage with HKIA visitors. The launch of the HKIA Metaverse further enhances HKIA’s advertising digital transformation. We believe Web3 technology is the hot trend, and introducing this new platform at HKIA will elevate engagement between brands and visitors to a whole new level,” said Shirley Chan, Managing Director of JCDecaux Transport.

To learn more about the HKIA Metaverse, please visit https://hkia.jcdinteractiveads.com/

Please access the following link to download high-resolution photos:

Photos of Hong Kong International Airport, the first international airport in Greater China to unveil its First-ever HKIA Metaverse

About JCDecaux Transport

JCDecaux Transport is the main subsidiary of the JCDecaux Group, the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide. Established since 1976, JCDecaux Transport is the market leader in outdoor advertising in Hong Kong and manages the advertising sales concessions of MTR* and Airport Express for over 40 years. Currently, the company also operates the advertising concessions for Hong Kong International Airport, Macau International Airport and Pacific Place Passages.

*MTR refers to Kwun Tong Line, Tsuen Wan Line, Island Line, South Island Line, Tung Chung Line, Tseung Kwan O Line, Disneyland Resort Line and Airport Express.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/hong-kong-international-airport-the-first-international-airport-in-greater-china-to-unveil-its-first-ever-hkia-metaverse-301872718.html

SOURCE JCDecaux Transport

