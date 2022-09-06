HONOR 70 recognized as "Best of IFA" with numerous media awards

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ — At the ongoing IFA Consumer Electronics Show, Global technology brand HONOR stood on the IFA Keynote stage for the first time, presenting our vision of Embracing the Connected Future, and bringing the latest HONOR N-series products to global markets.

Featuring Sony’s new IMX800 image sensor for the first time, the slim and stylish HONOR 70 has exceptional camera performance in this category. The new Solo Cut Mode, which gives a fresh new way of shooting vlogs, meets exactly what video creators are craving.

HONOR has won a total of 35 awards from global media this year, of which HONOR 70 has won 21 awards in various categories. A great number of global leading tech media have rated HONOR 70 as “Best of IFA”. Global top-tier tech media TechRadar says that HONOR 70 is “One of the best Android phones of the year”. Forbes , a leading international business media also said that HONOR 70 is “a strong all-rounder”.

HONOR’s other new products in the N series have also been recognized by global tech and vertical media. In Trusted Review‘s HONOR MagicBook 14 assessment, they said it’s “a fantastic productivity laptop and a great alternative to the MacBook Air for those who want to stick with Windows.” Notably, HONOR Pad 8, with its outstanding performance in audio and video entertainment, also took the Best of IFA award from the world-famous music and entertainment magazine Billboard.

The HONOR 70 is now available in select European markets for a starting price of EUR 549. The HONOR MagicBook 14 and the HONOR Pad 8 are also slated to arrive in select European markets with pre-orders open now.

About HONOR

HONOR is a leading global provider of smart devices. It is dedicated to becoming a global iconic technology brand and creating a new intelligent world for everyone through its powerful products and services. With an unwavering focus on R&D, it is committed to developing technology that empowers people around the globe to go beyond, giving them the freedom to achieve and do more. Offering a range of high-quality smartphones, tablets, laptops and wearables to suit every budget, HONOR’s portfolio of innovative, premium and reliable products enable people to become a better version of themselves.

