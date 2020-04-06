Honor Blackman, ‘Goldfinger’ Bond girl, dies at age 94

Actress Honor Blackman, best known as Pussy Galore in Goldfinger, has died at age 94.

In a statement to U.K. newspaper the Guardian, the British star’s family said: “It’s with great sadness that we have to announce the death of Honor Blackman aged 94. She died peacefully of natural causes at her home in Lewes, Sussex, surrounded by her family.”

Actress Honor Blackman has died at age 94. (Photo: Yui Mok – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Blackman shot to fame as crimefighter Cathy Gale in the hit spy show The Avengers, alongside Patrick Macnee as John Steed. She played the role from 1962 to 1964.

Blackman as Pussy Galore. (Photo: RDB/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

In 1964, aged 39, she left The Avengers to became one of the oldest “Bond girls,” playing Pussy Galore opposite Sean Connery in the third James Bond film, Goldfinger.

Blackman with Gert Fröbe and Sean Connery on the set of Goldfinger. (Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

She later expressed regret at leaving the hit TV series for the 007 film saying, “I walked away at the wrong moment. They were just going from black and white to color, they were starting to get real film money.”

“I never considered myself a sex symbol,” she told Saga in 2015. “I hate watching myself. I’ve only seen Goldfinger twice: once at the premiere and once at the 50th anniversary. I’ve turned down parts in the past because they required a sexy woman and I didn’t think that was me. I always wanted to play the secretary. I know, it’s extraordinary, but it’s the truth.”

Blackman was 39 when she played pilot Pussy Galore. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett / Getty Images for Everyman Cinema)

She appeared in a number of films including Jason and the Argonauts, Life at the Top, The Virgin and the Gypsy, Shalako and Something Big.

Blackman also enjoyed a successful TV career with roles in Columbo, Minder, Midsomer Murders, Coronation Street, Casualty and Doctor Who. She had a leading role in the hit British sitcom The Upper Hand, which ran for six seasons from 1990 to 1996.