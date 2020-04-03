‘Hope Our Initiatives Make A Difference’ — Shah Rukh Khan On Donating To Covid-19 Funds

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan (Source: Instagram | @gaurikhan)

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and world over, many celebrities and public personalities are coming out to lend their support in terms of financial aid to help the government in tackling the situation. They are reaching out to help daily wage workers and the poor who are worst hit by the complete lockdown declared to curb the virus.

Now, the latest to come forward is none other than King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan. He took to his Twitter to announce his contribution and assistance to the government as well as a number of other organisations and causes. He has contributed through his production house Red Chillies Entertainment, Red Chillies VFX, his NGO Meer Foundation, and the IPL team he owns with Juhi Chawla and her husband Jay Mehta – Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the statement he released on social media, he lauded the efforts of the government in fighting COVID-19 and said, “Given the enormity of the task, my team and I discussed ways to contribute in our own modest way. We have come up with a series of initiatives, which we hope will make a small difference. We have initially focused our efforts on three cities – Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi with the realization that this is a start and we stand ready to contribute in whichever way possible going forward.”

Have a look at his post:

In the end, he signs off in his trademark style, albeit a little differently this time around. He gives his Dil Toh Pagal Hai dialogue – “Aur paas…aur paas…” – a twist! He writes, “I pray for you and your families, please do the same for me. Aur kripya karke…kuch dinon ke liye…ek doosre se sharirik tour se…thoda door…aur door…aur door…aur door.”

Trust SRK to make us smile even in such grim situations, right? Wins our heart each time!