Hope Solo reveals her ‘magnificent’ doberman Conan is in ‘critical condition’ after being shot

Olympic gold medalist Hope Solo revealed that one of her beloved doberman’s was shot and is in ‘critical condition.’

The 38-year-old soccer star took to social media with the sad news about her dog Conan, sharing with fans that he had been injured in a shooting on Wednesday night and may need to get a prosthetic front leg.

Solo and her husband Jerramy Stevens, who are avid dog lovers, have five dobermans – Hope called Conan the ‘best of the bunch.’

‘Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night. It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act,’ Hope wrote on social media.

‘We’ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!’

Hope didn’t go into specifics about what led up to the incident or who shot Conan Wednesday night near their North Carolina home.

She shared photos of her pack of dobermans on Twitter and Instagram writing: ‘Conan is the brown one on the far left. A beautiful dog, best of the bunch.’

‘And Jerramy and I want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.’

Hope and Jerramy, who is a former NFL star, live on a farm where they tend to various animals, including the litter of dobermans who the couple has raised since they were puppies.

‘Jerramy always says, “Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them.” But they wouldn’t hurt a fly,’ she told People in 2015 about their affinity for the breed.

Beloved: The couple raised the pack of dobermans from puppies on their North Carolina farm and thanked the local veterinary hospital for caring for Conan in his time of need

In March, Solo announced that she had given birth to a set of twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith after having shared the news she was pregnant in December.

She and Jerramy married in November of 2012 the day after he was arrested following an alleged physical altercation with the Team USA star.

A judge determined there was not enough evidence to hold him.