Hoping to Maintain Distance in Pool, Coronavirus In-charge K’taka Minister Goes for a Swim. Congress Appalled

Bengaluru: The Congress’ Karnataka unit has demanded that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa sack Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar, accusing him of behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool, amid the covid-19 pandemic.

“When the whole world is going through a health crisis, the coronavirus in-charge Minister Dr Sudhakar is behaving irresponsibly by spending time in a swimming pool. It’s a matter of moral & ethical standards. He must resign out of his own accord & CM should sack him from the cabinet,” Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar tweeted.

Sudhakar, who is leading the government’s efforts against covid-19 in Bengaluru and is in charge of the state war room, had on Sunday had posted a picture on Twitter of him spending time with his children in the swimming pool.

“After a long time joined my children for swimming hope maintaining social distance here also.. haha,” he had tweeted along with the picture.

While some people on social media have criticised Sudhakar for his act during the health crisis; some have opined that the Minister has a personal life too.