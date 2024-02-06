HORMEL FOODS INSPIRES FAN SNACKING FOR THE BIG GAME WITH HORMEL® CHILI BOARD

Customized with Hometown Fare from Kansas City and San Francisco, the HORMEL® Chili Board will be the Centerpiece of any Big Game Party

AUSTIN, Minn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL), a Fortune 500 global branded food company, is joining a hot new trend just in time for the Big Game. With food boards taking over social media, the makers of the Hormel® Chili brand are going to show football fans how to be the all-star of their Big Game parties.

Over the next several days, people will be making plans to either host or attend a Big Game party. Instead of the typical snacks and food, why not shake things up? Join the hottest trend with a new take on regional specialties from Kansas City and San Francisco and make a Hormel® Chili Board that will impress your guests. The best part about the chili board is it takes less than 30 minutes to assemble and can be done in just five easy steps!

Step 1 : Start with a board or surface large enough to accommodate two large bowls or pots of Hormel ® Chili (one with beans and without beans) that has plenty of room to include accompanying ingredients and side dishes.

: Start with a board or surface large enough to accommodate two large bowls or pots of Chili (one with beans and without beans) that has plenty of room to include accompanying ingredients and side dishes. Step 2 : Once you’ve placed your pots of Hormel ® Chili on the board, next fill in around the bowls with toppings such as shredded cheeses, sour cream, chopped onions and salsas. The options are endless!

: Once you’ve placed your pots of Chili on the board, next fill in around the bowls with toppings such as shredded cheeses, sour cream, chopped onions and salsas. The options are endless! Step 3 : Add some staples from each participating team market: Kansas City – BBQ burnt ends, cheese slippers, bite-size cinnamon rolls, fries, corn bread, etc. San Francisco – Sourdough bread, oysters on the half shell, tater tots, cheese dip/queso, etc.

: Add some staples from each participating team market:

Step 4 : Garnish your board with your favorite chips and veggies, which are always great for dipping! Some classics are carrots, celery, cucumbers, cauliflower, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and veggie dip. Crackers and cheese cubes are a great option, too.

: Garnish your board with your favorite chips and veggies, which are always great for dipping! Some classics are carrots, celery, cucumbers, cauliflower, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and veggie dip. Crackers and cheese cubes are a great option, too. Step 5 : Finally, have fun decorating the board with team colors, napkins, toy helmets and footballs. Let the board tell the story of the football action unfolding on screen.

Here’s a visual guide to help you create the ultimate board:

https://www.hormelfoods.com/inspired/story/spice-it-up-craft-the-ultimate-chili-board/

For those at-home chefs who are up for the challenge and willing to go for the 2-point conversion, the Hormel® Chili brand team has created two additional recipes that will score big with fans.

Game Day Sourdough Chili Dip : https://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-chili/recipe/game-day-sourdough-chili-dip/

: https://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-chili/recipe/game-day-sourdough-chili-dip/ Kansas City BBQ Chili Dip: https://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-chili/recipe/kansas-city-bbq-chili-dip/

Hormel Foods has also enlisted the help of two top social media influencers who know their way around a good food board. Justin Schuble and Lauren Edwards of Lover Boards will share their own twists on the Big Game Hormel® Chili Board.

For more information about the Hormel® Chili brand, including recipes, nutritional information and where to buy, visit https://www.hormel.com/brands/hormel-chili/ or follow the brand on social media at: www.facebook.com/hormelchili, www.twitter.com/hormelchili, www.instagram.com/hormelchili, and www.pinterest.com/hormelchili.

About Hormel Foods — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $12 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include Planters®, Skippy®, SPAM®, Hormel® Natural Choice®, Applegate®, Justin’s®, Wholly®, Hormel® Black Label®, Columbus®, Jennie-O® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named one of the best companies to work for by U.S. News & World Report, one of America’s most responsible companies by Newsweek, recognized on Fast Company’s list of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators, received a perfect score of 100 on the 2023–24 Corporate Equality Index and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world’s most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit hormelfoods.com.

Contact: Media Relations Hormel Foods media@hormel.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hormel-foods-inspires-fan-snacking-for-the-big-game-with-hormel-chili-board-302054254.html

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation

