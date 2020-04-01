Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 1, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Aries (March 21-April 20) Feeling blue and not knowing what to do’ is an apt description of your condition today! Acquiring a new house or shop may not materialise immediately for some.

Tighten your purse strings or money will simply fly. Those overworked are likely to crave for a break. Health scene will be most satisfactory. Positive developments are indicated for those vying for premium institutions on the academic front.

Love Focus: If you are in love, this is the time to take the next step.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Taurus (April 21-May 20) An expected property gift or legacy may not come your way. Not listening to those who are experienced may make you waste your time in reinventing the wheel. Money invested in some lucrative schemes start giving good returns. Those in business are likely to win a prestigious deal. You are likely to drive yourself hard on the fitness front. Spouse or a family member may prove a good support for you in convincing an elder. Good preparation will find you coming out with flying colours on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will succeed in rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Picture on the academic front may be heavy as of now. You will need to keep your distance from someone who simply doesn’t like you. A pre-planned vacation may need to be rescheduled. A good source of earning may come your way and provide financial security. Your initiative at work is likely to be appreciated. You will be able to remain regular in your workouts. A family youngster is likely to become a source of concern.

Love Focus: Rejoice, as lover does everything to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) Exchanging notes on the academic front will benefit you. Your initiative on the social front will be highly appreciated. You may take up a hobby just to while away your spare time.

Good earning opportunities come to you to make you financially secure. You will need to give your all to a project for it to succeed. A healthy diet assumes importance. A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected.

Love Focus: Lover’s mood may play an important role in how successful your romance Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

Leo (July 23-August 23) Family life runs smoothly and is likely to keep you happily engaged. Don’t let someone close colour your judgement regarding others. Remaining inside the house would be the best idea. Profits are foreseen for some from a side business. Money may come to you from unexpected sources. Today, you are likely to find yourself full of energy and verve.

Remaining in touch with performers on the academic front will be in your interest.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to get fulfilled soon, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour : Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Virgo (August 24-September 23) Your good work is likely to get recognised on the academic front. You can make efforts to remain socially in. Someone’s negative opinions may make you sad, but you will have to learn to take them in your stride. You are likely to take a chance on a scheme that seems lucrative. Do not overstrain yourself in your pursuit of total fitness. Those in the media are likely to get the scoop they were looking for. You will need to be flexible in your approach regarding a family matter.

Love Focus: Those feeling stagnated in a relationship may do something to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23) Some good tips are in the pipeline that will help you in your academic efforts. A financial issue may keep you grounded. You will be able to steady yourself on the professional front. Health remains satisfactory through your own efforts. Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. Those longing for a vacation will have to wait for some more time.

Love Focus: Romance may have to be kept in abeyance for some time.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A positive development on the family front can be expected! Preparations for a competition or exams will be in full swing. You will get the green signal that you are waiting for. Your happy mood is likely to spread cheer. Professional excellence will help you in getting firmly established in the organization. A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Your focus on fitness promises to keep you full of energy and dynamism.

Love Focus: Your persuasiveness is likely to win the day for you on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You are likely to enjoy some hobbies activity with your family today. Don’t start anything new, if you are not in the right frame of mind. A conscious effort on your part will help boost earning. Health remains satisfactory through own efforts. You will have to remain proactive in a professional situation. Desire for a higher qualification may make you opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: Taking initiative on the romantic front is certain to make your love life more exciting.

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

Capricorn (December 22-January 21) A spritual journey undertaken now will bring appreciable gains eventually. A competitor may try and belittle your confidence on the academic front, so play smart. You are likely to enjoy the day today. You may focus on saving now. You will be able to distinguish yourself on the professional front. You remain in the pink of health. Give your attention to a family youngster, as he or she requires help.

Love Focus: You can enjoy a little flirting on the side and can very well fall in love!

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19) You may need to get a task completed in time on the academic front. Something that you have done for someone is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. Spouse will be sharing and caring, and will provide full support to your ideas. Things start looking brighter on the professional front. Exercise strict discipline in spending to keep your financial situation healthy. Health will be satisfactory, as you remain regular in workouts. It is best to ignore the sugary sweet words of an acquaintance and take his or her bait.

Love Focus: Total satisfaction on the love front is assured.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Your ideas are likely to click today, both on the personal and professional fronts. Family life appears immensely satisfying as spouse and children are caring and supportive. Keeping close tabs on the expenditure will help you in saving for the essentials. A diet plan adopted recently is likely to suit your system well. Professional guidance may be required in completing a project. Your intelligence and competence promise to keep you way ahead in a competitive environment.

Love Focus: Your romantic life gets a boost with an exciting development.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

