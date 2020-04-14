Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 14, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The 12 zodiac signs have distinct personalities and characteristics. Daily horoscopes give us a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Some compromises may be required on the financial front. Those in the travel sector can find the business improving. Good eating habits are likely to be adopted by some just to keep a lifestyle disease at bay. You are likely to keep in touch with your near and dear ones, who are not in town. Those in love may want to plan an outing together but may have to wait for some more time. Achieving a distinction on the academic front is possible.

Love Focus: Love may knock at your door of those looking for it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Judicious spending will allow you to both enjoy as well as save. Those in show business will get a chance to promote themselves. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Relationship with spouse will remain on an even keel for those experiencing turbulence. Those planning to travel abroad may have to prepare for some additional documentations. Be careful while meeting strangers online.

Love Focus: Some of you can get romantically involved.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lemon

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Good earning will help boost your quality of life. You will fare much better if you don’t play for short-term gains. Adopting an active lifestyle will do a whale of a good in keeping minor ailments at bay. Your love and admiration for spouse is likely to make the home front a paradise. Some of you are likely to plan for to buy a property in the form of a plot or an apartment.

Love Focus: Those in a long-term relationship may seriously consider taking the plunge.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): Gifting money to the one you love cannot be ruled out. Those seeking job will need to enhance their market value to succeed. Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. A celebratory atmosphere may be created at home by someone’s achievement. Those wanting to dispose of property should wait for some more time. Things look well on the academic front.

Love Focus: An opposite number is likely to attract you.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Don’t get emotionally swayed by a scheming person and give in to his or her demands. It will be important to understand a task correctly initially than to revert back time and again. Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. Enjoying togetherness with family is indicated and will keep you in high spirits. Taking help from someone clued up on the academic front will help clarify your mind.

Love Focus: Romance will be farthest from your mind today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Buying a new car or two-wheeler may have to be postponed to a later date. Marketing personnel may need to rethink strategy. A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. Family life cruises along smoothly as you enjoy special bonding with other family members. A real estate transaction may have to be arranged on a short notice – so start preparing for it now. You will feel happy for someone achieving something big.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you have recently met cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Financial security will make you more confident in the present environment. You may feel hesitant to broach a contentious issue with a rival at work. Those unwell may neglect to take medicine and prolong their illness. A pre-planned out of town business trip may not materialize but should not get you worried. Someone’s help and support on the academic front is likely to give a big boost to your performance.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp may tug at your heartstrings and usher in romance!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Beige

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Financially, things brighten for you as pending payments are received. Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. Domestic environment needs to be handled with care. It would be better not to make any immediate travel plans. A piece of information may prove important for getting new opportunities on the academic front.

Love Focus: Sprinkle some romance in your relationship to make your marital boat cruise smoothly.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Investment options may appear confusing. An out of town business deal may have to be planned via some other medium rather than travelling there directly. A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. Changes on the home front are likely to be welcomed by all. A good morale booster will work wonders for those appearing for a tough competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: Marriage may be on the minds of the eligible.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those in financial doldrums may need to do something about it urgently. A good turn done to someone at work is likely to be repaid soon. You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. You are likely to do some fun things with family today. Those planning to travel abroad in the coming days may face some hassles, so prepare well and keep your papers in order. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: Romantic mood may wane as you get busy with other priorities.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Rose

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Some relief on the financial front is foreseen. Thorough knowledge about your trade is likely to place your head and shoulders above others. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Organising a family get-together cannot be ruled out. Some of you may plan to shift to a new accommodation. Guiding someone on the academic front will give you an immense sense of satisfaction.

Love Focus: Your way with words will impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): This is the time to consolidate your position on the professional front. You will be able to complete the paperwork to get a loan released. Those feeling unwell for sometime are likely to recover quickly. You are likely to achieve much satisfaction in catering to a family elder. Property dealers need to plan for new strategies and offers to boost their sales. Some of you can organise a surprise party for someone close.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

