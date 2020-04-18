Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 18, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

All 12 signs in the zodiac calendar have their own personality traits. Horoscopes give us a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on to know whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20) You can get down to implementing some changes on the home front. You may be desperate to take up a long journey but this is certainly not the time for it. Academic success is set to open many doors for you, but choose your options carefully. A social gathering may be required to be postponed to a later date.

An increase in earning capacity is indicated for some. You will feel on the top of the world as far as health is concerned. Your professional skills are likely to be acknowledged at work.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Taurus (April 21-May 20) You will be able to settle your differences with spouse without a major showdown. A video meeting may take more than the expected time. Love and blessings of elders makes you confident enough to catch up with the competition on the academic front. It is best not to make somebody else’s business your business. Financially, you will have to be more conscious of saving money for the rainy day. You feel at the top of the world where health is concerned.

Love Focus: Don’t press things on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Those required to travel for work may find it difficult to manage. You are likely to excel on the academic front. Moving to a new location on posting is likely to prove favourable, both personally and professionally. Financially, you are likely to achieve stability and consolidate your position. You need to take positive steps towards perfect health. A good job opportunity is likely for those looking for one. Something you wanted done at home may have to wait.

Love Focus: Keep romance at bay today.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4,9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) Travelling to your favourite destination may be on your mind but the situation may not permit you to do so soon. Prepare well for an exam or competition. You will be able to overcome all odds in putting an idea into action.

A raise or an increment can be expected by some. Follow your fitness mantra to remain energetic. This is a good day to renew professional relationships. You will need to take steps to ease the strain that is apparent in your marital relationship.

Love Focus: Your current love interest is likely to give you immense joy and happiness on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

* Leo (July 23-August 23) A family gathering may find you on the centre stage. Change in travel plans is indicated for some. Your efforts to salvage a situation will bear fruit on the academic front. Friends and relatives will look up to you for support and inspiration. A windfall is possible that will keep your bank balance in the pink of health. You feel young and energetic today. A business proposal will need to be vetted properly before being accepted. Marriage of someone eligible in the family may get fixed or solemnised.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour : Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: I

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23) You are likely to wind up all the pending work at home. Sharing the domestic load with the family is likely to build a stronger bond. Excellent showing may boost your image on the academic front. Money spent is likely to get reimbursed. You will stand to gain by listening to an elder’s advice.

Motivating yourself for workouts is likely to keep you fit. Professionally a satisfying day, when you will be able to complete all your tasks successfully.

Love Focus: You are likely to receive a compliment from the one you secretly admire.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

* Libra (September 24-October 23) Someone is likely to introduce a new way of studying and understanding a subject you dislike. Reaching the top in a competitive situation on the academic front is possible for some. The day holds much promise, but efforts will be required to grab opportunities. Financial front remains stable. Taking up meditation will prove beneficial for both body and mind. You are likely to reorganize yourself at work. You may need to realign your thought for an expensive purchase at this time.

Love Focus: A great day is foreseen for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22) You may be required to travel at a short notice in an official capacity. Keeping your eyes and ears open in the midst of stiff competition on the academic front will be in your interest. This is the best day to implement the changes you had been contemplating for long. Money loaned to someone is likely to be returned. A perfect day to start for those who have resolved to get back in shape. Your expertise will be much in demand and add to your reputation at work. Create a relaxing atmosphere at home for total relaxation.

Love Focus: A rocking romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) A family youngster may need your help. A call from an old friend or a distant relative is likely to uplift your mood. You are likely to get within reach of whatever you are trying to achieve on the academic front. The day can leave you with mixed feelings. Financially, you will maintain a strong position. Perfect health will enable you to enjoy an evening out to the hilt! You will be most efficient today on the work front.

Love Focus: A new love interest is certain to bring some excitement in life.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Take steps to make the domestic front peaceful. Some good offers may come your way on the academic front, so choose with care. Someone close to you will go all out to help you out today. Apply yourself to problems at hand to delve deeper. Good earning is assured and will contribute towards realising your dreams. Health remains excellent as you get body conscious. Money flows in from all sources!

Love Focus: Chances of getting romantically linked to the one you secretly admire are most likely for some.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) A family issue will be resolved amicably through someone’s initiative. A vehicle’s repair or maintenance may have to be postponed to a later date. A change will be refreshing. Your stubbornness over an issue may get positive results for you. Luck favours you on the financial front. Self-discipline will find you in the prime of health. You will need to focus on your strengths to hold an edge over rivals at work.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so make some time to be together with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 13, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20) Don’t give anyone a chance to tick you off on the family front. An introduction to some soulful music will help you refresh and rejuvenate. An assignment may keep you busy on the academic front till late hours. You can get into a reflective mood today. Some of you can be gearing up to start a new venture. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely. A financial advice will help you in choosing the right investment scheme.

Love Focus: An encouraging sign on the romantic front is likely to warm the cockles of your heart.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: O

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

