Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 20, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Horoscope Today: Are the stars lined up in your favour? Find out the astrological prediction for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs for April 20.

* Aries (March 21-April 20) Peaceful domestic life may tempt you to spend more time at home. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

You remain comfortable on the monetary front. Only a professionally sound strategy will succeed in the kind of competitive environment that you are in. Those not keeping well for long on the health front are likely to show remarkable recovery.

Love Focus: Promises made by lover will keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20) A disagreement with spouse or a family elder should be sorted at the earliest. A trip with family though planned in advance but may need to be called off now. A prospective buyer for a property may try to put new conditions for a property. Financial stability is likely to be achieved. Those in uniformed services can crave for a peace posting. Health foods and drinks will lure some, but may not be as effective as advertised.

Love Focus: Your moodiness can perplex and annoy lover.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Gemini (May 21-June 21) Open up a bit to feel loved and cared for by the family. Real estate agents can get hard pressed for offering discounts. Contributing positively to a team effort will be immensely advantageous on the academic front. Money comes in a steady stream and is set to improve soon. You will be able to make perfect moves to move up the career ladder. You manage to remain in shape by eating wisely.

Love Focus: Those separated from lover are likely to be united soon.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Cancer (June 22-July 22) Keep tab on a youngster driving on the road. Good returns from property are indicated for some. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front. Good monetary situation will help you buy what you had always desired. Money will come in as word about your skills gets around. Those awaiting medical reports will find them perfect. You will have to be at your tactful best in handling a family member

Love Focus: Relationship gets strengthened as you manage to spare time for lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23) Not being regular in workouts may start telling your health soon. Travelling may be on your mind today but make sure you do not invite any risks for yourself. Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

A wise investment done previously promises rich returns. Doctors and engineers can expect a satisfying day both professionally and monetarily.

Love Focus: The glow in your heart of doing a good deed for someone will remain for long.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Virgo (August 24-September 23) If pleasure is your motive, then home is the place for you. The chefs in the making may want to try their hands on a different cuisine. Property matters should not be touched today. Those studying outside can expect some extra money from home. A challenge is in store for some on the professional front. Negligence on the health front should be best avoided.

Love Focus: This is a good time to enjoy exclusive time with partner.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23) A difference of opinion may pit you against a family elder. You can become serious to buy landed property. Difficulties encountered in a competitive situation on the academic front are likely to be overcome.

Curbing wasteful expenditure at home may be difficult, but not unachievable. Some of you are likely to get slotted for a prized appointment or posting. Bidding adieu to a recurring health problem is possible for some.

Love Focus: Preoccupation with current issues may keep romance on the backburner.

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A calm and peaceful existence is for the asking today on the home front. Striking a friendship with a complete stranger is on the cards. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult. Research to purchase a new vehicle is likely to keep you occupied. Hurdles will be overcome by those trying to recover outstanding payments. Some of you will be able to maintain a high standard of performance all throughout. A medical condition will show signs of improvement.

Love Focus: Mutual love is likely to strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) A news of a new born’s arrival is likely to brighten up the home front. Don’t touch anything today that has anything to do with property. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front. An opportunity on the financial front is likely to be seized to get good returns. Work related worries can keep your mind occupied. Excitement is in store for those in a romantic relationship.

Love Focus: Lover will leave no stone unturned in revving up love life on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Sharing memorable moments with spouse or lover is indicated. There will be ample opportunity for bettering your grade on the academic front. You will be able to keep a stressful situation at bay.

A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Piled up work may take up a lot of your time. Health wise, you are likely to feel fit and energetic!

Love Focus: Those looking for love are likely to get a lucky break.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19) You can be at your creative best in setting up the house. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. Encouraging words from the family will be a big morale booster in achieving something difficult on the academic front. An urgently required loan is likely to be sanctioned. Don’t let your heart dictate in professional matters. Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to turn into pure bliss.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20) A family youngster may become a pillar of strength for you. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. Your networking abilities will help someone get a toe hold on the academic front. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is on the cards for some. A business proposal will need to be vetted properly before being accepted. Improving health will enable some to continue their normal routine.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise is in store for those in love.

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter