Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 3, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct personalities and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): There is no point to stepping outside the house unless really required to. Many options will open up before you on the academic front, so remain patient. Someone you dislike may extend a helping hand, so don’t hesitate to extend a hand of friendship. Nobody can deter you from your resolve to make more money. You are likely to take up a creative pursuit and earn appreciation from all quarters. Irregular hours can upset your routine and reflect on your health.

Love Focus: Getting involved in too many things will automatically shift romance at a low key.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Changes you wanted to bring to the home front will now be possible. Those freshly out of college can opt for higher studies. Things that you are passionate about may come to you, even without you seeking them. A deal you thought you had clinched may show signs of slipping through your fingers if you do not be proactive. Keep the pace up on the work front to avoid lagging behind. Self-discipline will keep you in good health.

Love Focus: Someone you secretly admire is likely to set your heart aflutter on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Going to any extent for the welfare of your family is ingrained in your nature and you are not likely to leave any stone unturned to help and support them. Don’t take any chances on the road today. Keep someone who you are suspicious about under close observation. Your enthusiasm for work is likely to keep you energetic throughout the day. Don’t pay the full amount for a service till you have availed it. A new exercise regimen will prove immensely useful in getting back into shape.

Love Focus: Don’t get too possessive in love.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Being a choosy eater has its advantages, as you remain in good health. Someone is likely to prove of immense help on the family front. Travel is best avoided. Appreciation for something you have achieved at work will add to your high morale. A venture may require heavier than anticipated expenditure for being successful.

Love Focus: Those waiting for love to happen can be in for a long wait!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A great family time is foreseen for some. Those spiritually inclined will find mental solace in religious activities. In your eagerness for earning more, don’t disturb the source providing steady income. Initiative on the professional front will prove indispensable in promoting your interests. A change of routine may lead some to perfect health.

Love Focus: Problems threaten to crop up on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Parents may nag you over an issue and compel you to do their bidding. Your travel plans may undergo a few changes due to someone’s insistence. Your popularity is set to rise on the social front, as you increase your social circle by networking. Things look most promising on the professional front and may give your career a push. Health tips are likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape. Be careful in handling money.

Love Focus: Giving some space to lover will be a good idea.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aquarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Parents or elders may insist on doing something that you don’t approve of. A journey you were looking forward to may have to be cancelled. A disputed property bothering you is not likely to get you into any legal wrangle. Be careful at work today. A financial dispute is amicably settled, thanks to your patience and perseverance. Alternative medicine will come in handy in curing an ailment.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not bring immediate results.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 27, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Domestic work is likely to be shared by the family members . A trip may get cancelled or postponed. Don’t take things for granted on the academic front. Your one point programme of cutting costs will help conserve money. For success, you will need to pursue your professional goals with all the energy and focus. Good advice on the health front will lead you to perfect fitness.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover looks possible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A property matter may not get resolved due to delay in paperwork. Love life will prove most satisfying as lover showers love and affection.

Some of you are likely to gain goodwill by helping somebody commute. Handling complicated tasks on the work front will not pose much difficulty. Health problems disappear by only a slight change in lifestyle. You will find the family more than supportive in your endeavours.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Good health is assured as you get back to your routine. A religious or marriage ceremony may be postponed to a later date.

Saving money can be on the top of your agenda, but doing so should not rub others the wrong way. Those preparing for an important competition or interview will need to be more deliberate.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Remaining on the right side of those who are important on the social front will be in your interest. Students can get distracted from their focus due to peer pressure. You will need to give some more time for financial troubles to be completely over. Your ideas on the professional front are likely to be accepted. Bringing changes in lifestyle is likely to earn you better health

Love Focus: You are romantic by nature and will keep the fires of passion burning in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Something you were hoping on the family front will happen. You will have to take time out to guide someone on the academic front. Your attempts to hog the limelight on the social front may be partially successful. Careful investments will soon start giving rich dividends. An opportunity on the business front will prove profitable. Excellent physical condition may find some full of energy today.

Love Focus: Your advice will work in sorting out the differences between newlyweds.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

