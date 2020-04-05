Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 5, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

All 12 zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You may find lifestyle changes most beneficial. Homemakers are likely to exercise their initiative in bringing about a few changes. Don’t let complacency set in on the academic front as it can make you lag behind.

You will be able to manage the expenditure of something not catered in the budget. You can be rushed into completing an important assignment at work.

Love Focus: A pleasant surprise on the romantic front cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. Not completing a project can get you into trouble on the academic front. Money loaned is likely to be returned. Some of you may get selected for something prestigious on the professional front. Acting on some health tips will help you in achieving total fitness.

Love Focus: Bonding of the romantic kind may happen with someone of the opposite gender with whom you work.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): A change in lifestyle will do a whale of a good to your health. Parents may have different opinion than yours about a topic of discussion. Academically, some of you are set to fare well. You will be able to keep a stressful situation at bay. You will take steps to make yourself financially secure. Your desire for doing something not done before will keep you motivated on the professional front.

Love Focus: Lover or spouse will take steps to rekindle love life to make the romantic front scintillating!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Your good advice will matter much on the social front.

Remaining conservative on the financial front will be a step in the right direction. You will need to balance your budget even if you earn well. Avoid fat-rich foods to remain healthy.

Love Focus: Spouse will make efforts to resurrect flagging love life.

Lucky Colour: Mustered

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

* Leo (July 23-August 23): A perfect understanding with spouse will help in gauging moods and pre-empting showdowns! Good preparation by students will restore their confidence. Your focus is likely to help you achieve what you have set out for. Financial front remains stable. You will be able to give a good account of yourself at work through your ability to impress others. There is a need to adopt a daily routine and stick to it to preserve health.

Love Focus: Close encounters with someone you love may hit you like surge of electricity!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Devoting time to family will provide immense happiness. Desire to achieve a common dream may make some give their best to a social cause. A major expenditure may have to be absorbed by tightening your belt. You may find yourself out of the inner circle on the professional front. Health will remain good and keep you alert and energetic today.

Love Focus: Your love boat can be tossed around in rough seas, if you don’t erase differences soon.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): Those feeling down will recover and become healthy again. You rely much on a family youngster, so treat him or her in a special way too. New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties Financially, you will need to cut corners wherever you can or your savings will just disappear. This is a happening day, when some of you can expect to meet your future employers.

Love Focus: Those much in love can expect to enjoy the day to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 13, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Avoid taking things you hear or see too seriously. Competition on the academic front may get stiffer, so tighten your belt. Concerted efforts may be able to get rid of an ailment. Domestic chores can be burdensome, but it will only be a temporary phase. You are likely to enjoy the evening with family.

Love Focus: Those living separately are likely to meet soon and experience a new high on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those unwell may find the recovery slow despite medication. It is best to toe the line of a parent or family elder than adopt a confrontationist attitude. Good monetary management will keep your bank balance healthy. Your prime focus at work should be to shine in the eyes of those who matter.

Love Focus: Romance that has been flickering for sometime is likely to grow into a flame.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 26, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Spouse may need your help in an important matter. A vacation would be on your mind but you would need to hold on your thoughts about the same. Someone may expect you to volunteer for a social cause.

A boost in salary or increased profits promises to make the financial front rosy. You may venture in unknown territory on the professional front and earn fame. Your exercise regimen will ensure that you remain fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Lover may put an unrealistic demand on you; see what you can do best!

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Keeping a positive outlook will help in spreading positivity at home.. A hobby may keep some happily busy. Moneywise, no problems are seen, whatsoever. You may lack interest in convincing a client for something big. Continuing the current line of treatment is likely to do wonders for those ailing for long.

Love Focus: Romance will have its ups and downs, but you will manage to keep it alive.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 10, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Adequate preparation is advised for those undertaking a new venture. It will be important to resolve the problems faced on the academic front before they become insurmountable. A gift from someone close is likely to make you immensely happy. Your professionalism can become the talk of the town as you go from strength to strength. A change in exercise pattern is advised for remaining fit.

Love Focus: Family would be supportive about your love relationship with someone.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter