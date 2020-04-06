Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 6, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The 12 signs of the zodiac all have distinct personalities and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): Despite your own apprehensions, you will continue to enjoy good health. It will be difficult to find time for an important household chore. Those setting out on a journey should take all precautions. You are likely to excel in the academic sphere. Financially, you may feel a bit cramped, but it will only be a temporary phase. You are likely to catch your senior in a good mood and get what you wanted.

Love Focus: Love life becomes many shades better with your initiative, so keep it up and enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 4, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your curiosity would let you explore what’s happening across the globe. Those planning for a party or a function may have to put everything on hold. Don’t let your competitive spirit get dampened by prevailing circumstances. Much spadework will be required in getting a project on the tracks. Keeping fit is your mantra and you will manage to achieve it. Youngsters can organise a do at home and make the domestic front lively.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect spending a fulfilling time together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): Those craving for shopping would just have to limit themselves to an online cart. Excellent performance on the academic front will bolster your self-confidence and provide you an opportunity to dream big.

Monetarily, you will be able to spend to your heart’s content! Celebrations regarding a promotion or a raise are just round the corner for some. Healthy options chosen by you promise to keep you fit. Some developments on the domestic front may not be to your liking.

Love Focus: Young couples can expect a fulfilling love life.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Physical training videos is indicated and will prove beneficial for your overall health and well being. Positivity on the home front can be expected as you rid yourself of negative feelings. Your high spirits may prove contagious and bring cheer to all. A strong monetary front will help you in stretching your budget. New ventures can be thought of by some, but implementing them can pose difficulties. Following a health mentor online or being inspired by some

Love Focus: Those in a relationship will have to do their bit to keep the bonds strong.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 7

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Video calls and sharing pictures of redoing your home is likely to bag compliments for homemakers for their creativity and aestheticism on the home front. Something acquired may become a great asset for you in the future. Your knack of earning money and multiplying your assets will be quite apparent today. Some of you are likely to get closer to your professional goals. Bidding adieu to a recurring health problem is possible for some.

Love Focus: You will make efforts to enrich your love life.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Taking a day off from working out will prevent fatigue from setting in and will keep you energetic. A domestic situation can have you in an emotional state. Someone may require your help – do not disappoint!

Financial condition improves as you are able to manage your expenses within the budget. Your advice can be sought at workplace on an important matter.

Love Focus: Warring partners are likely to kiss and make up and how!

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

* Libra (September 24-October 23): An opportunity awaits some on the academic front. Your love for nature is likely to motivate you spread a word about it. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable. Money comes in steady stream and will not pose any problems. Luck favours you today on the professional front. You will take positive steps to keep fit and healthy. Homemakers can resent their dull routine and crave a change of scene

Love Focus: Someone’s irresistible charm is likely to make you fall for him/her.

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): It may be difficult to convince a friend or a family member for assistance on the home front. Those in important positions may be required to undertake some important decisions. Your bank balance is likely to become healthier with passing time. You can become part of a high powered delegation and represent your company or country abroad. You may follow others on the health front, but may find it difficult to continue

Love Focus: Love life will be satisfactory and cruise along smoothly.

Lucky Colour: Teal

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some of you may be required to do an extensive research about an issue of concern ! There is much happening on the academic front and you are likely to participate wholeheartedly. Financial gains are foreseen in whatever you undertake today. Those in medical or engineering sectors are likely to gain good experience. You are likely to feel comfortable in a set routine. Raising a controversial issue at home will be like stirring a hornet’s nest!

Love Focus: Excitement is in store for those in a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Deep Red

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 27, 29

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Those working in call centres or hospitality sector can have their hands full. You can be instrumental in the success of a family youngster. Differences in a long-term friendship should be handled with care.

Financially, things brighten for you as pending payments are received. Remaining regular in your daily fitness routine will find you in excellent health and ailment-free. It is easy for you to get over confident regarding your performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love life may not give the pleasure it used to, so take steps to rekindle it.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Tips given by someone is likely to come in handy in a tricky situation. Those in property business would need to implement different strategies to promote projects in hand. You make your mark on the professional front by tackling difficult tasks. Financial worries can force you to go on a corner-cutting spree. You will remain fit and energetic. Wasteful expenditure on the domestic front needs to be curtailed.

Love Focus: Romantically, the day promises bliss.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 15, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): Plans to meet someone may not materialize. Students will be able to concentrate better, if they improve the study environment. Avoid letting someone take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. Some previous investments are likely to mature to make your bank balance healthy. Induction of better qualified people can make the work environment more competitive. Home remedies work like magic in curing a minor ailment.

Love Focus: Love seekers are likely to find someone who shares their interests.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

