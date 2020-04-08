Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 8, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

The 12 signs of the astrological calendar have distinct personalities and characteristics. Horoscopes give a hint about how our day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

* Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to consolidate your decision about buying a property or vehicle you had seen in the past. You may vie with others for a pat on the back on the academic front for something you have collectively achieved. Money will not pose any problem, but investing wisely is the need of the hour. You can become a part of a project at work, so brace yourself for hard work! You enjoy excellent health by keeping your diet under check.

Love Focus: Romance may enter your life in a most unexpected manner.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Taurus (April 21-May 20): Antics of a family member can become a source of concern. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead. Your financial condition is set to improve as money from an unexpected source comes to you. In your attempt to be just, don’t weigh everyone on the same scale, as it can affect your output at work. You will maintain good health by following a regular routine.

Love Focus: An improved love life will keep you happy and satisfied.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

* Gemini (May 21-June 21): An errant family member will need to be dealt with diplomatically. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Money may not be as important as finding and retaining skilled personnel to further your professional aims. You will need to cultivate an eye for detail if you want to go places on the professional front. Those on the heavier side may get motivated to shed a few kilos.

Love Focus: Romantic life promises to give immense fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

* Cancer (June 22-July 22): Your clarity of mind on the academic front will make difficulties disappear, so expect to perform well. A social function or event is in the offing and will be great fun. You will need to calculate your taxes wisely to save. A thorough preparation will be needed for delivering a professional presentation. No major problems on health front are foreseen. Apprehensions over the result of a child or sibling cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romance needs to be kept in abeyance.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Capricorn

* Leo (July 23-August 23): Homemakers will be able to put their ideas into action on the domestic front. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. A worry keeping you on tenterhooks will disappear. Things look up on the monetary front as you enhance your earning. Promising opportunities open up for those wanting to switch jobs. A friendly advice can work wonders on the health front.

Love Focus: Some of you may crave for company and look for romance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

* Virgo (August 24-September 23): Going through the old albums and pictures are likely to rejuvenate and refresh the old memories. Talents of a family youngster may get what is coveted on the academic front.You manage to regain financial stability despite overstepping the budget. Future seems favourable for those appearing in an important competition. Your regular exercise routine promises to keep you fit and energetic.

Love Focus: Those finding themselves drifting apart on the marital front will manage to come together.

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Pisces

Be careful of: Scorpio

* Libra (September 24-October 23): You will be able to pre-empt difficulties and make decisions well in time. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. Financial gains appear on the horizon for some. You manage to keep expenses within limit in a new project. Your efforts will help in remaining in shape. Spouse may be in complaining mode, but you will be able to handle the situation well

Love Focus: Love is likely to capture your heart.

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

* Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good control over your dietary intake will be the key to your total fitness. You are likely to find the day favourable in most of the aspects. Those studying for something important may not find their focus and spoil their chances. You will succeed in cutting domestic expenses by tightening your belt. You can face some anxious moments while completing an important assignment at work.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to do something exceptional on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

* Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Those trying desperately to get back into shape will show encouraging signs. Presence of family on the side of those embarking on something new will be reassuring. It may not be difficult to find a solution to depleting financial resources. This is a good day for a professional venture as luck remains on your side.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may toll for those waiting for a suitable mate.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

* Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Take minimum amount of loan that you can easily repay. It is best not to get puffy head over an academic achievement, as you may find it difficult to maintain the tempo. You are likely to become the blue-eyed of your senior, if you not already are! Thumbs up is indicated for those undergoing medical check-up. Something not to your liking may make you lose your cool at home.

Love Focus: The day may find you romantically inclined, so go ahead and book a table for two!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

* Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Family pressure will make you do something that you are not too keen at. A new acquisition will meet your aim of keeping up with the Joneses.

An excellent chance to showcase your skills comes your way and is likely to impress those who matter. Financial awareness will become important to save on taxes. You can become health conscious and may want to try a different exercise regimen.

Love Focus: A chance meeting with an opposite number may give rise to the first stirrings of love.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 20, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

* Pisces (February 20-March 20): A family member may be convinced of what you have in mind. Planning a vacation would not be a good idea at this juncture. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property soon. Earning remains good and so does splurging! Diligence pays, as you display good performance in a competitive situation. You will be able to find a fitness regime that suits your lifestyle.

Love Focus: An outside chance of a close encounter with the one you secretly love is possible.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

