Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 25, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Capricorn and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have a distinct personality trait. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Travelling towards the hill side will prove refreshing. You can be commended for a well conducted preparation or seminar. Financial front looks promising and handsome returns on investments seem most likely. This is a good day to sort certain previous issues that have been hanging fire for long. Getting a clear chit on the health front is likely to come as a big relief. A peculiar habit of yours can come under the scanner on the home front.

Love Focus: Pull up your excitement quotient if you do not wish to keep your partner thinking about the monotonous routine.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Some of you are likely to meet family after a long time. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. Those aiming for a roof over their head will manage to raise the loan for buying property. You may help someone on the social front by assisting in something important. Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Urgent requirement of money may crop up unexpectedly and find your bank balance dipping. Take more care of your health.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can expect a time of their lives, as love overwhelms them.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

* Gemini (May 21-July 21): Both hard work and luck will see some students come out with flying colours. Consider carefully before investing in a scheme that seems too good to be true. Marketing personnel are likely to have it tough today, but success is foretold. Your initiative to take up some sport or physical activity is likely to lead you to peak fitness. Those selling property may find the market hot, but may not find many takers.

Love Focus: Meeting an old flame is set to brighten up the romantic front for some.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

* Cancer (July 22-July 22): You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Help from a stranger may save you from a tight spot. Now you have got the money, you are likely to look for fame. Only good relationships can get you that. You will need to anticipate a rival’s move to remain unscathed. Those recuperating will find their condition improving and strength returning. Issues in a joint family would now slowly fading off.

Love Focus: You will find it difficult to convince lover over an issue and this can spoil the evening.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Students are likely to beat the competition and come out with flying colours. Inviting out of town friends or relations is likely to make your home lively. Some of you can expect a payment to be delayed. Getting overworked on the professional front cannot be ruled out, but you are likely to enjoy every bit of it. Focus on workouts for gaining fitness and peace of mind. Something you want to do on the home front may be resisted by others.

Love Focus: This is the right time to attract someone you have fascination for.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A good advice from a family member will help you look at an issue from a different perspective. Someone may try to provoke you on the social front, so don’t fall for it. Students will need to do better than their current performance to attain their goal. Money from unexpected sources is likely to be received. You are good at what you do and results gained on the professional front will vouch for it! A home remedy will come in handy.

Love Focus: You may have to make efforts to rejuvenate your love life.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Domestic peace and harmony is your aim and you will ensure that it is achieved at any cost. Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe. Those contemplating a religious ceremony can go ahead, as the day seems favourable. Someone known will give you correct guidance in a financial matter. Your tendency to overspend on yourself needs to be checked. A home remedy may prove effective in curing an ailment.

Love Focus: On the romantic front you will need to be somewhat more assertive to have your way.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): There is not much point in keeping a close watch on a family youngster. It is best to let him or her be. You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. Remaining a part of the cocktail circuit will make you rub shoulders with the who’s who of society. Don’t be hasty in paying up for something without getting all the details. An outstanding payment given up as lost may be received. Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon.

Love Focus: Love and concern of lover is likely to warm your heart.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Some of you can accompany your friends setting out on an adventure trip. Help extended to someone will help him or her get ahead on the academic front. A little tightening of belt is bound to improve your monetary situation. Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Your minor ailment can respond to a home remedy. Your intrinsic desire to become the centre of attraction is likely to be fulfilled in a family get-together.

Love Focus: Your plans for spending time together may be dashed due to the moodiness of lover.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Students appearing for board exams will need to inculcate focus and determination. Increased interaction with people in your social circle will help increase your popularity on the social front. Financial front is showing promising signs of becoming stronger. Money will not be a problem anymore as you start to earn well. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. Guests are likely to pour in brightening the home front.

Love Focus: A sense of well-being is likely to envelope you, simply by being close to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): A healthy mix of diet and exercise can do wonders. Some of you can enjoy the company of a travelling companion, undertaking a long journey with you. Those lagging behind in studies need to catch up before the burden becomes too heavy to handle. You may need to reconsider your decision on an investment. Finding the right candidates to shoulder important tasks will be easy, but retaining them may prove tricky.

Love Focus: Positive developments on the romantic front promise to bring you immense pleasure.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An exciting opportunity to represent your institution or organisation may come to you. Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. Good money is likely to be made in speculation by some. Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! Travel bug can bite some of you simply to quench your wanderlust. Someone with a negative frame of mind may compel you to give a sympathetic ear to his or her woes on the social front.

Love Focus: Romance blossoms as you manage to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

