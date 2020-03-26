Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 26, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Zodiac signs have a distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes help us by giving a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us. Read on and find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Meticulous preparation to woo lover is likely to brighten up the romantic front! Your performance at work will be appreciated and bring you to the notice of higher ups. Avoid any important financial transactions today. You are likely to get some excellent advice from a family member that will get you out of a sticky wicket. Those driving will need to keep their eyes on the road and avoid recklessness. A new health fad will take you towards total fitness.

Love Focus: Chances of tying the knot by those in a long-term relationship cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Those trying for a suitable accommodation will find one that fits their pocket. Adventurous types can expect a time of their lives in a thrilling outdoor activity. Efforts will be required to raise funds for something important. You may have to hurry a project to meet the deadline. Gymming is good, but don’t go overboard in using the equipment. You can make the family proud by achieving the impossible! Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): You will get a chance to showcase your talents in a competitive situation. Meeting someone from childhood days is possible and may rake up long forgotten memories. You will be much more careful in your spending, than before. On the professional front, you may be hard pressed to prove your mettle. Fatigue and tiredness can plague some. Family will be most supportive, when it actually matters for you. You are likely to spike your romance with some excitement.

Love Focus: Lover will be most understanding and will support you in everything.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5,11,20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Your brilliant academic performance is likely to get you noticed. Those suffering from negative thoughts are likely to focus on bringing positivity into their lives. Think things out carefully before agreeing to finance someone. Someone’s action at work may puzzle you, but it is best to keep it to yourself. Your weakness for junk food is likely to tell on your health. Spouse may accuse you of not sharing a responsibility. Some of you can look forward to visiting an out of town relation.

Love Focus: Some appeasing may be required to make the romantic relationship strong.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 24

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): A travel bonanza is in store for those who love to see new places. Good learning opportunities are foreseen for those undergoing training. You are likely to plan spending time with friends or relatives today. Earning on the side will help achieve financial independence. A profitable deal is set to get your cash registers ringing. Choosing healthy alternatives will become necessary for some to keep in shape. Parent or a family member can breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding.

Love Focus: Romance may not particularly be on your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6. 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Those waiting to get admission will do well to prepare themselves well. Everything will go right in something organised by you, so don’t harbour any apprehensions. You are financially secure, but it is always good to review your spending pattern. Some problems being faced on the personal front are set to get resolved. You will maintain a strict dietary control. Your standing on the family front is likely to receive a boost. Travelling towards south will prove lucky.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colours. You are likely to enjoy a surprise party thrown in your honour by your well wishers. Those in the upper tax bracket will need to manage their finances well. Getting someone to toe your line at work is important, as it will ease your job. Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments. Confusions on the joint family front will be nicely handled by you without ruffling any feathers.

Love Focus: It is time to call quits rather than staying in a romantic relationship gone bad.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Family will be most supportive and will take care of your every need. Chances of an immovable asset coming your way by way of inheritance cannot be ruled out. Those preparing for competitions will need to rein in their wandering mind. Some of you may let go of a golden opportunity for achieving something big. There is a ray of hope for those who have invested heavily, but not wisely, in speculation. You may get nominated to an important post in your official capacity. Positive results of your hard work will be quite apparent on the health front.

Love Focus: Lover will be in a very good mood so you can share your feelings without any doubt.

Lucky Colour: Peacock Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 16, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You will be able to motivate a family youngster to give in his or her best in a competition. Someone will have great expectations from you, so don’t let him or her down. Money you had been expecting for long can take some more time in materializing. This is the best time to change tracks on the career front, but plan well. Inculcating physical workouts in your lifestyle will benefit health. You may have to adapt to someone new at home. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out.

Love Focus: A relationship is poised to grow stronger as lover opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Finding a perfect match for the eligible may not be a cakewalk, but perseverance will pay. Expect some hurdles on the academic front, but they will not be insurmountable. A well wisher may extend a helping hand for overcoming a personal problem. Money comes in a steady stream to make you financially strong. Professionals may find excellent opportunities coming their way. Physical fitness is the key to preventing minor ailments.

Love Focus: Romance just doesn’t happen on its own; you have make it work by creating the right ambience.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad. Those fond of the luxuries of life, will get a chance to indulge in their favourite pastime. A monetary boon from an unexpected source will be most welcome. You may get serious about an affair and think of taking it to the next level. It is time you cleansed your system by eating less or fasting. Spouse or a close friend can provoke you into doing something that you may later regret.

Love Focus: Lover can be extra sensitive today, so steer clear of all contentious issues.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Children will be most supportive and may strive to stand on their own feet. Budgeting your expenses will be a good idea. Your disinterest will be apparent at work and someone will not hesitate to say so. Don’t be complacent where health is concerned. Family life will cruise along nicely as you find peace and tranquility at home. A tip will prove indispensable for those travelling. A lucrative property deal may become hard to ignore, so go right ahead.

Love Focus: You are likely to keep the interest alive of someone attracted to you.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

