Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 29, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

All zodiac signs have distinct personality traits and characteristics. Horoscopes hint how the day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A windfall can be expected for those disposing of property, but they will have to be careful while investing this money. A change of climate is likely to do you a whale of good. An overseas deal can bring in good profits, only if pursued relentlessly. Dealing with rumours at work will be important. You will need to keep stress levels in check to remain healthy. Pending work on the home front may keep you occupied.

Love Focus: The newly married will have to give some more time for love and understanding to grow.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Pisces

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A celebration is in the offing and will prove most enjoyable. Ups and downs in fortune are likely for those playing the stocks. Your efforts on the professional front are likely to bring some great opportunities. Feeling loved and wanted can turn out to be the key to your good health. Homemakers will spare some time to bring their home affairs in order.

Love Focus: Positive signals can be expected from an opposite camp for those seeking love.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): Don’t depend entirely on your judgement for enhancing finances. Initiative and go will help you in seizing good opportunities on the professional front. Those frequenting gyms should remain regular. Someone from abroad or out of town is likely to brighten the domestic horizon.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to strike those bereft of love.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Your creative side craves expression, so find time to do something about it. A scheme that does not seem lucrative at this point of time is likely to prove profitable in the future. Business persons may need to think out of the box for promoting new products. All health worries simply vanish as you make a firm resolve to remain fit. You will be able to benefit some family youngster by your experience and contacts.

Love Focus: Someone you have a crush on can give positive indications on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go ahead. You will be able to score over others on the academic front. Monetary situation is likely to improve as a newly employed family member starts contributing. Handling subordinates may prove difficult on the professional front today, so be at your tactful best. Those wanting to come back in shape will feel encouraged to continue their exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Lover’s comments can put you in a thoughtful mood.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): This will be an immense source of satisfaction and fulfillment. Your helpful nature is likely to be well rewarded on the social front. A loan you had been wanting will be yours and at a reasonable interest. Those on the lookout for potential candidates for something specific will be able to get the right material. A problem on the health front will need to be tackled effectively. You are likely to resolve to do good to one and all.

Love Focus: Your attempts to take your romance to the next level may meet with only partial success!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour. Calling on friends and spending time in your social circle may keep you busy today. Wasteful expenditure needs to be avoided at all costs. Doctors, engineers and other professionals may have a hectic day. Dietary control will benefit. Focussing on family is likely to give you good emotional returns.

Love Focus: Lover can be in complaining mode, so give a sympathetic ear.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Successfully coping with a stressful situation is indicated. Professionals are set to have a favourable day, especially those in the health and service sectors. De-stressing techniques will do wonders. Some of you can get busy in constructing or doing up a new house.

Love Focus: Spending time alone with lover in an exclusive place will be quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Family is likely to go out of its way to ensure your comfort. Your hands will be full in entertaining the differing demands of youngsters. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. Haste makes waste, so take things one at a time and be deliberate in your work. Those out of shape may resolve to take up the path to fitness.

Love Focus: It is best to shed inhibitions and openly express your feelings for someone you love.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Achievements of a family youngster will keep you in an upbeat mood. Someone is out to help you, so don’t miss out on showing your gratitude. Some financial matters will need attention. Excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. Those feeling lethargic and fatigued are likely to regain their energy. Friends and relatives will be thoroughly impressed by your eye for detail.

Love Focus: Differences that were cropping up in a relationship are likely to disappear.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. A friend or a relative may invite you on a vacation. Improvement on the academic front is foreseen and will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Hard work and perseverance are likely to open some new avenues for earning. Professionally, this seems to be a challenging day as you may be required to tread unfamiliar territory. Those on medication will find a distinct improvement in their condition.

Love Focus: You can inexplicably turn cold towards your lover who has been showering love and affection on you.

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Arrival of visitors at home is possible today, so expect an exciting time. Keep travel options open-ended. You can make extra efforts in meeting old friends and reviving old relationships. A jump in salary or an increment is expected and will make you more financially secure, than before. Discussing investments with an expert is a good idea and will help in stabilising your financial front. Don’t shirk physical activity.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can derail some from reaching their goal.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Gemini

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

