Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for March 31, what’s in store for Aries, Leo, Virgo, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Each zodiac sign has a distinct personality trait and characteristic. Horoscopes give a hint about how the day is going to fare for all of us, so read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): You are likely to beat others in a competitive situation on the academic front. Financially, you earn well, save well and spend well. Your request for a raise or a desired posting may be put in the pending tray. Gaining or losing weight may be a losing battle for you, but for your will power. You can feel both proud and anxious about the profession of a family youngster.

Love Focus: Overall prosperity is likely to brighten up your love life.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Your guesswork on the academic front comes right! Your hidden talents are likely to come to the fore today, so get ready to impress all! Something not budgeted for may have to be bought in an emergency. Getting totally immersed in work will not only keep you abreast of others, but may prove to be a good stress buster. Your current exercise regime promises to bring you into shape. Those separated from home can feel homesick today.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-July 21): A matter related to academics may be taken up by some. Your multifaceted personality is likely to get displayed in a social situation. You can opt for something expensive and may be busy contemplating about your purchase. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. Homemakers may feel tied to the home and yearn for a change.

Love Focus: If romance is on your mind, then today is the day to express it.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (July 22-July 22): Students aspiring for a scholarship are likely to get lucky. Financial problems that you had been facing uptil now will disappear. You will need to be more tolerant towards someone who is not going as per your liking. Avoid wasting precious time in planning things on the domestic front without the consent of others in the family. Remain cautious while travelling. Visiting someone who is not well is possible for some, but it will be more out of duty than concern.

Love Focus: Don’t treat romance as another chore, spend time together and let the feelings grow.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Participating in a function or an event promises to be most exciting. Financial situation will stabilise as you put a stop to wasteful expenditure. Chance of a pat on the back can be expected on the professional front. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. Homemakers may find the daily grind boring and may long for change.

Love Focus: Lover may feel neglected as you fail to devote enough time to him or her.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): The festival spirit is certain to have you under its sway today! Some pending dues may be received to make the financial front stronger. A wait and watch policy is best for those thinking of switching jobs. Today, a physical activity can keep you gainfully employed and give oodles of enjoyment too! Excellent teamwork with spouse will help smoothen out things on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Patience of lover may run thin on the romantic front, but don’t get rushed into anything which you may regret later.

Lucky Colour: Dark Slate Grey

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Good news on the domestic front will elevate your mood. You are likely to lead the pack on the academic front by beating all competition. Thorough knowledge about your trade is likely to place you head and shoulders above others. Good savings will help some in tiding over a lean patch on the financial front. On the professional front, you are likely to take a step closer to achieving something major. Struggle to maintain your energy level would be quite evident.

Love Focus: Judge for yourself if it is this the first sign of a budding romance!

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good news about a sick family member will give you a sigh of relief. You are likely to perform commendably well in a competitive situation and win laurels on the academic front. You can get happily involved in organising an event or a function. Someone can play on your emotions to make you invest in a dubious scheme. Seniors will support your ideas, even though they seem unrealistic now. Good physical condition will help you in preventing common ailments.

Love Focus: Indifference of the one attracted to you can prove a bit puzzling.

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 20, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to give your piece of mind to someone out to tarnish your image. Those in show business or creative fields may get a chance to promote themselves. Health of someone close can show rapid improvement. Your help to someone on the family front is likely to be fully reciprocated. If planning to buy a vehicle choose the model correctly, lest you regret it later.

Love Focus: Spouse will be responsive to your needs and so will you.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 18, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Commencing something new on the professional front today is indicated. A big venture that you are contemplating will require good financial planning, before anything else. Improvement is foreseen for those facing health problems. You are likely to be at your convincing best to lay the fears of family members at rest regarding something. An assignment on the academic front may prove burdensome, but you will manage to handle it.

Love Focus: You can be choosy where love is concerned. But, once you decide nothing can stop you from attaining it.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 24, 28

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Virgo

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Good preparation will be needed by students to achieve their aim. Laying bare your emotional side may make you vulnerable, so keep a check. You are likely to add to your bank balance and make it healthy. Some of you may get fed up in your present occupation and pine for change. Good health is likely to keep you energetic today. This is the time to do your bit on the family front to win appreciation.

Love Focus: Good communication skills and charm are likely to floor an opposite number.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Property issues are resolved amicably. You may have a tough time in deciding the best course of action to rectify your mistake. You are likely to come into big money of which you have no inkling now. Well-wishers will go all out to promote your professional prowess to ensure your professional well-being. Health-wise you remain fit as a fiddle. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town.

Love Focus: You will keep your romance alive and kicking by allotting more time.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

