Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for May 5, what’s in store for Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Sagittarius and other zodiac signs

Each zodiac sign has its own characteristics and traits which tell us a lot about a person’s personality. The positions of the sun, moon and planets determine our daily horoscope. Horoscopes help by giving a little hint about what the day is going to be like for you. Find out whether the odds are in your favour today:

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A family youngster will be instrumental in furthering the business. You may try to save a penny by sponging on others, but this tendency may show you in a bad light. Clarify your position with superiors at work, before the blame game gets to you. Frustrations bottled within may manifest themselves as health problems, so take up meditation or yoga to de-stress. Some doubts in your weak subjects may remain in your mind and little you can do about them.

Love Focus: Luck favours you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone is likely to take you for a ride in money matters, so consult others before committing your money. You may get into two minds regarding a project and decide to wait some more. Someone is likely to do you a good turn as a reciprocation of what you have done for him or her. Frustrations of the workplace brought home may spoil the domestic atmosphere. Recent developments may rankle in your mind, but you need to see the positive side.

Love Focus: Giving a sympathetic ear to spouse is advised to enhance love and understanding.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-June 21): An oversight in money matters is indicated, so remain alert. Volunteer for a new position in your organisation, if you get a chance. A home remedy can come to the rescue of those scared of the side effects of allopathic drugs. A family matter may need to be handled tactfully. Students will find peer support encouraging. You may miss out on a function due to circumstances beyond your control.

Love Focus: Mutual appreciation club will be in full swing between you and lover.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (June 22-July 22): Participating in a social event is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Someone can help you in funding a project. Your go-getting attitude will be much appreciated on the professional front. You will find yourself on the top, as far as health is concerned. Your insistence on cutting wasteful expenditure will be heeded on the home front.

Love Focus: Old couples are likely to enjoy a rejuvenated love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23): You will need to take stock of the competition and think up a winning strategy on the professional front. Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit. Someone in the family may try to make you dance to his or her tune, but will not succeed. Some distinction is likely to be conferred on you on the academic front. Good management of funds will save you enough for investing in bigger projects.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to be high on your agenda today, so get partner in mood!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Efforts on the professional front will be much appreciated by those who matter. You can expect total recovery from an ailment that has been troubling you for long. Don’t take any decision on the family front without taking all the members into confidence, as it can rebound on you. Become a perfect ‘yes-man’ today if you want to remain on a safe wicket. Tighten your belt a little for improving monetary situation

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated and will give an opportunity for a heart-to-heart talk.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Don’t expect immediate reciprocation for the help extended to someone. Great improvement in your monetary situation is indicated. Achieving targets may become a source of worry on the professional front, but persistence will pay. A health initiative taken by you will keep you in a fit state. A family elder may need to be tackled firmly, but don’t be too harsh. You will need to knit your team closely to do well in a competition.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to ignite passions and make the day most happening.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You may be asked to accompany someone today in your official capacity. You are likely to overstretch yourself on the health front and need to take it easy. Better understanding prevails with spouse, as you work together as a team to sort out some pressing domestic issues. Getting an old building renovated is possible. Correct decision on investment can find your coffers filling up.

Love Focus: Your serious nature may seem irresistible to someone from the opposite camp, so get ready to usher in romance!

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): A family gathering may give you an opportunity to meet people of your generation. Someone may take you to meet one of your old friends or associates. Despite your expectations, your performance may leave much to be desired on the academic front. You will have to keep a tight grip on expenditure. Playing your cards well and impressing those who matter on the professional front will help you get into the inner track. Sticking to routine will be important to remain fit.

Love Focus: Sharing togetherness with partner is on the cards on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): You are likely to find yourself in a spot today regarding a task or assignment. A windfall can be expected and will add to your wealth. You may have to curtail wasteful expenditure and draw out a budget.

Getting tied down by guests arriving at your doorstep is foretold, but little you can do about it. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you abreast of others in class.

Love Focus: Your romantic stars appear strong, so expect your love life to rock!

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may need to reinvent yourself to retain a position of strength on the professional front, so start thinking on these lines. You enjoy a spot of good health by sticking to your exercise routine. This is the right time to be a mentor to a family youngster for his or her academic prospects. Your best efforts may not be good enough on the academic front, so take heed and put in more hard work. Monetary benefits are likely to come in a venture undertaken by you.

Love Focus: You may feel a bit reluctant to express your feelings to lover.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Stay away from those who love to gossip. There is a ray of hope for those who have invested heavily, but not wisely, in speculation. Those hoping for promotion may find the competition tough. Beating the path to total fitness may be on your mind and promises excellent health.

Someone in the family is likely to venture out on his or her own, so extend full support. Those lagging behind on the academic front will succeed in catching up.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to meet your romantic aspirations, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

