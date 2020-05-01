Horrific stabbing rampage through a Kmart at a South Hedland shopping centre leaves one man dead
Horrific stabbing rampage through a Kmart and McDonald’s at a shopping centre leaves one man dead and others injured
A man has been shot dead after a terrifying stabbing rampage through a shopping centre.
The man reportedly attacked multiple people before being killed at the South Headland Square shopping centre on Friday.
The man reportedly stabbed someone in a McDonald’s car park before entering the shopping centre through a Kmart store and attacking others.
More to come
Check your website health in 5 minutes with SEMrush SEO Audit Tool