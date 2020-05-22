Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck in Sydney transport yard

A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck in a transport yard on Friday evening.

Paramedics were called to the yard on Argyle Street in Picton in Sydney’s far south-west on Friday after the child was struck about 5pm.

The youngster reportedly went into cardiac arrest after the collision, according to 7News.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A five-year-old has been struck by a truck in a transport yard in Sydney’s south-west on Friday evening (scene pictured)

A crime scene has been established at the scene (pictured) in Picton. The 38-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing

The young boy was treated at the scene before being then taken to Liverpool Hospital

Police and NSW Ambulance crews are pictured at the scene of the collision on Friday evening

His family were with him in hospital.

The 38-year-old driver was uninjured taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing, a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Police have set up a crime scene and are investigating the crash.

