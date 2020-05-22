Jimmys Post

Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck in Sydney transport yard

Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck in Sydney transport yard

Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck at a transport depot on a busy highway

  • Five-year-old has been hit by a truck in a transport yard in south-western Sydney
  • Child reportedly went into cardiac arrest after being hit in Picton Friday evening 
  • He was taken to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition where he later died
  • Driver, 38, was uninjured and taken to the same hospital for mandatory testing 

By Charlie Coë For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a truck in a transport yard on Friday evening. 

Paramedics were called to the yard on Argyle Street in Picton in Sydney’s far south-west on Friday after the child was struck about 5pm.

The youngster reportedly went into cardiac arrest after the collision, according to 7News

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A five-year-old has been struck by a truck in a transport yard in Sydney’s south-west on Friday evening (scene pictured)

A crime scene has been established at the scene (pictured) in Picton. The 38-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing

A crime scene has been established at the scene (pictured) in Picton. The 38-year-old driver of the truck was uninjured and taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing

The young boy was treated at the scene before being then taken to Liverpool Hospital

The young boy was treated at the scene before being then taken to Liverpool Hospital

Police and NSW Ambulance crews are pictured at the scene of the collision on Friday evening

Police and NSW Ambulance crews are pictured at the scene of the collision on Friday evening

His family were with him in hospital.

The 38-year-old driver was uninjured taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing, a NSW Police spokesperson said. 

Police have set up a crime scene and are investigating the crash. 

More to come 

Source link

admin

Related News

Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000

Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000

All shook CUP: Elvis Presley’s rhinestone studded jockstrap bearing his initials goes up for sale for £30,000 The jockstrap was custom made by an Elvis

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia issues joint statement with UK and Canada condemning China’s security laws in Hong Kong 

Australia has joined the UK and Canada in expressing ‘deep concern’ over China‘s proposed Hong Kong security laws, which they say will undermine the city’s

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *