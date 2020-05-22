Horror as a five-year-old child is hit by a truck on busy Sydney highway 

A five-year-old boy is in a critical condition after he was hit by a truck on a busy highway.

Paramedics were called to a trucking transport yard on Argyle Street in Picton in Sydney’s far south-west on Friday evening after the child was struck about 5pm.

The youngster reportedly went into cardiac arrest after the collision, according to 7News.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to Liverpool Hospital.

A five-year-old has been struck by a truck on a busy highway in Sydney’s south-west on Friday evening (stock image)

The 38-year-old driver was uninjured taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory testing, a NSW Police spokesperson said.

Police have set up a crime scene and are investigating the crash.

More to come