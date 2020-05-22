Horror as a woman’s body mysteriously falls from the balcony of swanky Sydney hotel

A woman has mysteriously fallen from the balcony of a luxury Sydney hotel on Friday evening.

The woman’s body was discovered about 8pm after emergency services were called to Sussex Street in front of the Hyatt Regency hotel at Darling Harbour.

It is unknown if the woman died from the fall.

A woman has mysteriously fallen from the balcony of a luxury Sydney hotel on Friday evening (stock image)

Police have not yet formally identified the woman.

More to come