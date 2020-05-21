Horror car crash leaves 12 injured after motorist smashes into a shop in Greenacre, Sydney 

Twelve people have been injured after a van driver smashed into a shop in Sydney’s southwest.

A Subaru SUV slammed into Hijab House on Waterloo Road and Juno Parade in Greenacre just after 3pm on Thursday.

Video taken by a bystander showed thick smoke billow from the front of the car while stopped at the traffic light.

The car was then seen travelling across the intersection before slamming into the shop’s glass windows.

The driver was trapped in the car and had to be freed by emergency crews, while 11 pedestrians were injured.

‘They are currently being treated at the scene; however, their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening,’ police said in a statement.

Paramedics, nine ambulances and a specialist medical team remain on the scene.

Ambulance NSW said 12 people have been injured – including the driver – but none are in a critical condition.

Police have blocked off Boronia Road between Waterloo Rd and Noble Ave, while Waterloo Road is closed northbound.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

NSW Police are asking for witnesses or anyone with CCTV to contact them.

