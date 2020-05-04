Horror moment fake delivery driver force their way into the house before shooting boy, 11

The horrifying moment fake delivery drivers forced their way into a family home before allegedly shooting an 11-year-old boy and attacking a father with a knife has been pictured.

Two teenagers, 16 and 18, were arrested after the incident in Upminster, east London during which an 11-year-old boy was shot, Scotland Yard said.

But on Monday, the pair were released, the 16-year-old on bail and the 18-year-old without further action.

The homeowner opened the front door at 9.30pm on Friday to a person claiming to be a delivery driver, before the male, and a number of other suspects, forced their way into the property, Metropolitan Police said.

Two firearms were recovered from the address.

Ray Hawkins, 45, who suffered a cut to his head from a machete, and his son – who is feared to have ‘life-changing injuries’ – were rushed to hospital after the raid.

Both were taken to hospital, where the boy remains in a serious but stable condition, police said, and the boy’s injuries ‘may be life-changing’.

He had been playing video games when the gang broke in.

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said the 16-year-old boy who was arrested and taken into custody has now been bailed until late May, pending further inquiries.

Neighbour Marilyn O’Connor, 70, said on Friday: ‘I heard loads of police cars last night but I didn’t know what was going on.

‘I then read on Facebook that a small boy has been shot this morning.

‘It’s just so unnerving. This is a quiet place, it’s a leafy suburb. You wouldn’t expect something like that to happen in a place like this.’

Peter Frost, 71, retired, said: ‘We didn’t hear anything as we’ve got double glazing.

‘There’s been a lot of confusion. First we thought a woman’s been attacked, then someone’s been stabbed, and now a boy’s been shot.

‘This is a quiet road, lots of retirees around here. It’s a nightmare for that poor boy to be left with injuries like that.

‘You just hope he’ll be able to live as best a life as he can, get by, and hopefully he’ll recover. I’m sure everyone will be behind him.’