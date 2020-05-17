Hospital Ship USNS Mercy Departs Port of Los Angeles

The US Naval Hospital Ship Mercy departed the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, May 15, seven weeks after arriving to provide relief for hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic. The hospital ship had arrived March 27 to help local hospitals to meet the demand for beds. The navy ship treated 77 patients and discharged its final patient six weeks after first docking in LA, US 3rd Fleet spokesman Cmdr. John Fage told USNI. As of May 16, California had reported 76,793 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 3,204 total deaths. Credit: U.S. Navy via Storyful

