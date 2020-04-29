Hospital staff asked not to accept gifts

coronavirus,

Frontline hospital staff have been directed not to accept gifts or donations from the public. It comes as the Tasmania Health Service works to reduce the number of non-essential visitors to the state’s hospitals. There have been a number of donations reportedly made to the Launceston General Hospital in the past few weeks as gestures of goodwill from the community – including food drop-offs. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania In an email sent to staff, THS chief executive of hospitals for the North and North-West Eric Daniels said while it was wonderful to see community support, it was unfortunately not appropriate for staff to accept gifts. “As you can appreciate these are unprecedented times and while THS manages the coronavirus situation, it is important that we reduce the number of non-essential visitors and activities in and around the hospital,” he said. “This also includes consumers and other items being brought into our hospitals from outside. “If you are approached with a donation, please decline and suggest the donor considers supporting one of the many community organisations who are helping fellow Tasmanians who are without work and other support during this crisis.” According to the Department of Premier and Cabinet Gifts Benefits and Hospitality Policy, officers and employees should not expect to receive gifts, benefits or hospitality for doing a job they are paid by the public to do. Clifford Craig Foundation chief executive Peter Milne – the organisation responsible for LGH charitable donations – said the hospital were grateful for people’s support, but there were better ways to thank staff. “If people want to support the hospital, they can make a monetary donation to support training, staff education, equipment, patient facilities or even medical research,” he said. “That’s where it should go if people want to support the hospital and its staff. “I know some people will take the attitude of – ‘we are just trying to help’, but there are better ways.” Mr Milne said there were also concerns around where food was coming from. “I think what we need to consider here is the risk of food coming in that hasn’t been prepared in the ways it would have been prepared here in the hospital,” he said. “Further, public servants can’t accept gifts anyway. There is a blanket ruling. Even taking food is going against the grain.” Health Minister Sarah Courtney said the best way people could thank frontline staff for their efforts in responding to COVID-19 was by staying at home. “We have operational gift policies within the departments. However, I understand that people in the community want to thank our doctors and nurses because they are working incredibly hard,” she said. “But I’d ask the community – the best way you can thank your local nurses and thank your local doctors is by staying at home. We need to make sure we are stopping the spread of coronavirus.” Monetary donations to the hospital can be made at cliffordcraig.org.au. Our COVID-19 news articles relating to public health and safety are free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/hmGELMDNLvR57UVp2m7fXz/ddbbd632-3407-4c6b-b123-471d5ba46d8e.jpg/r13_316_6002_3700_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg