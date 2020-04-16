Hospital Staff Celebrate 98-Year-Old Woman’s ‘Triumphant Win’ Over Coronavirus

media_play

First Responders Applaud UK Health Workers on Westminster Bridge

Firefighters and police gathered on the London’s Westminster’s Bridge on April 16 to thank Britain’s National Health Service (NHS) workers who have been working during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. This footage was filmed by NHS doctor Harrison Carter, who recorded the scene on the bridge from the banks of the Thames. Emergency vehicles can be seen lining the world famous bridge, as first responders clap in support of their health worker colleagues. “From all of us at St Thomas’ [hospital] & across the country, thank you,” wrote Carter. As of April 16, over 104,000 people in the UK have been confirmed as infected with the virus, and more than 13,700 have died from complications. Credit: @HarryDECarter via Storyful