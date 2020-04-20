Host a kitten—Beth Stern, wife of Howard, explains the joy of fostering pets

Yahoo Lifestyle is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.

Anyone who adopts or fosters a rescue animal eventually gets to the point where the script flips. Instead of having a sense of saving a cat or a dog, most people feel like the loving pet, in some way, saved them. Animals give so much and ask so little. And right now—when we’re all spending unprecedented amounts of time at home—is possibly the best time in history to invite an animal into your home. Shelters are teeming, so it can mean saving a life—and what you get back in joy, smiles, and family unity is immeasurable.

Fostering is a good way to dip your toe in the water. It’s a service you can provide to a kitten, a puppy, or older animals while their forever home is being found. Fostering frees up valuable space in shelters, which allows them to save the lives of more animals.

It’s a chance to “provide a temporary home to an animal in need until the animal is ready for permanent placement,” explains animal-rights activist Beth Stern. “It also gives a potential adopter the opportunity to ensure a good fit for them. A real win-win.”

The commitment is short term, but the happiness factor is high. And many fostering situations lead to adoption.

There’s always been a need for fostering, but currently the situation is especially dire. With the state of the world, many shelters are not able to hold adoption events. That means more and more animals who could be in happy homes are stuck in a system that can become overloaded. When you foster, you relieve some of the pressure on your local shelter.

More than that, though, you light up your own world. Pets bring purpose and energy. They enliven a space. They create a sense of routine, giving shape to your day. They cheer up an environment. And who among us could not use some distraction and cheer right now?

“During this difficult time, cats and dogs give people something positive to focus,” adds Stern, who has been fostering for seven years, since her bulldog, Bianca, passed away. “I’ve always been an animal lover and have no human children, so my heart has been with helping animals.”

Stern gets tremendous satisfaction from fostering. “If you’ve been thinking about adopting or fostering, now is the time to do it!”

Not sure where to begin? Simply connect with your local shelter (Stern’s is the North Shore Animal League) and ask about fostering opportunities. Let them know if you’re interested in fostering a dog or a cat, and they’ll match you with one who’s right for your home; they’ll also provide you with all the supplies you’ll need.

While puppies and kittens are bundles of joy, Stern is drawn to slightly more grown-up felines.

“The easiest, in my opinion, are older cats,” she says. “Kittens are so messy and sometimes require several feedings a day.” Cats between the ages of one and two are still kittens at heart, Stern explains, and love to play. Pregnant mothers are easy, too. Once they deliver, they take care of the needs of their kittens until the little ones are about four weeks old. That’s when the kittens are ready to be introduced to solid food and litter boxes.“Then the mess and work begin for a foster parent!” Stern says.

Cats are no trouble to entertain, especially if you invest in a scratching post or a cat tree: “I like to position a cat tree in the window so the cats can look outside and feel the sunlight.”

