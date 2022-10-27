HostedBizz Further Expands Data Center Footprint by Adding Presence in Vancouver, BC

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2022 /CNW/ — HostedBizz, a Canadian-based subsidiary of Opti9 Technologies, LLC (Opti9), today announced a commitment to an additional data center presence in Vancouver, BC. This commitment is driven by further acceleration in growth for the company as well as increased demand from customers in British Columbia that request their data to be stored within the province. The full suite of cloud services from HostedBizz will be available at this facility giving customers the choice as to where their workloads are hosted and where their data is stored.

HostedBizz will provide cloud computing, cloud backup, disaster recovery services and other cloud solutions out of this fully redundant data center. Details of the technical specifications of data center facility can be found here: www.hostedbizz.com/canadian-datacenters.

The continued growth of the cloud computing market together with the HostedBizz partner-first go to market model has driven the requirement for further expansion, particularly in western Canada. End-user experience is critically important, both for compliance as well as performance. The closer end users are to a data center location, the less latency they experience, resulting in an overall superior user experience. This expansion into British Columbia ensures customers have increased choice as to where their workloads will be hosted.

This location will also offer full disaster recovery services to both BC and out of province customers to protect them from IT service outages and cyberattacks.

“We continue to see very strong business performance in Canada“, said Bill Bancroft, Opti9’s CEO. “This expansion in British Columbia is driven by customer demand and adds further redundancy options with our existing data center locations.”

“Geographic presence is important to all of our customers and partners”, said Cory Mac Donell, HostedBizz’s Director of sales and business development. “Customers can now store their DRaaS backups in BC as part of our award winning Veeam-based DRaaS solutions.”

To facilitate this growth, HostedBizz continues to invest in additional headcount and technical resources in support of the growth in their customer base.

The Vancouver data center will be fully operational by January 1st 2023.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a hybrid cloud solutions provider with offices in Garden City, NY, Omaha, NE, Overland Park, KS, and St. Louis, MO, and data centers in North America, Europe and the APAC region. The company is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner and Veeam Platinum VCSP, along with several other key partnerships and certifications. Opti9 specializes in managed cloud services, application development and modernization, backup and disaster recovery, security, and compliance. With its business-first focus, Opti9 blends experience with innovation and new solutions to deliver on its “Right Workload, Right Cloud, Right Time” approach.

About HostedBizz

HostedBizz is Canada’s fastest growing, premier cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider with data center presence across Canada. HostedBizz is an award-winning Veeam Platinum VCSP and specializes in providing partners with a fully integrated suite of IT infrastructure solutions including cloud servers, backup, disaster recovery, file sharing, remote desktop services, and private network access. HostedBizz is committed to investing in and providing the latest cloud-based technologies to Canadian businesses. HostedBizz makes it easier for customers to leverage the benefit of the cloud.

SOURCE Opti9