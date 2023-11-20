Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027; market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Atlantis, Avalon Water Coolers and Avanti Products LLC, and many more – Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The hot and cold water dispensers market is estimated to grow by USD 1.20 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.65%. The hot and cold water dispensers market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer hot and cold water dispensers market are Atlantis, Avalon Water Coolers, Avanti Products LLC, Blue Star Ltd., Breville Pty Ltd, Celli Spa, Clover Co. Ltd, Culligan International Co., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., KENT RO Systems Ltd., LUQEL Ltd, Midea Group Co. Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Pentair Plc, Primo Water Corp., Sas Bakery Equipments., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Waterlogic Holdings Ltd, and Whirlpool Corp.

The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample Report before buying

Company Offering:

Avalon Water Coolers – The company offers hot and cold water dispensers such as Avalon1 top-loading bottled water cooler dispensers.

The company offers hot and cold water dispensers such as Avalon1 top-loading bottled water cooler dispensers. Avanti Products LLC – The company offers hot and cold water dispensers such as Countertop thermoelectric hot and cold water dispensers, loading water dispensers with UV light, and Cold and room temperature water dispensers.

The company offers hot and cold water dispensers such as Countertop thermoelectric hot and cold water dispensers, loading water dispensers with UV light, and Cold and room temperature water dispensers. Celli Spa – The company offers hot and cold water dispensers such as Bali dispensers, Bar counters for not refrigeration kegs, and Cool box dispensers.

The company offers hot and cold water dispensers such as dispensers, Bar counters for not refrigeration kegs, and Cool box dispensers. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy a report!

Based on Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa.

North America is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US, Canada , and Mexico are major contributors to the market in the region. The presence of key providers, increasing awareness about safe drinking water, and increased spending on household appliances are some of the major factors that have significantly contributed to North America’s heating and cold-water dispensers market growth.

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Rising awareness of health and hygiene

Rising awareness of health and hygiene Key Trend – Increasing adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers

– Increasing adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers Major Challenges – Low product replacement cycles

Market Segmentation

Based on Product, the market is classified into bottles and plumbed-in. The bottles segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This segment plays an important part in making it easy and effective for consumers to obtain a safe, fresh water supply. The growing demand for reliable and hygienic water sources is encouraging this segment to become increasingly popular while providing useful solutions in the form of buildings, offices as well and open spaces.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments – View the Free Sample Report

Related Reports

The air purifier market size is forecast to increase by USD 55.80 billion between 2022 and 2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3%.

The portable water purifier market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.19% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 147.12 million.

Hot And Cold Water Dispensers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.65% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 ompany Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hot-and-cold-water-dispensers-market-to-grow-by-usd-1-20-billion-from-2022-to-2027-market-is-fragmented-due-to-the-presence-of-prominent-companies-like-atlantis-avalon-water-coolers-and-avanti-products-llc-and-many-more—techn-301993075.html

SOURCE Technavio

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

