HOT OR NOT: From Michael Jordan and The last Dance to Mike Tyson and the dangers of returning at 53

It’s Hot or Not time again as Sportsmail’s Riath Al-Samarrai reveals what’s been making him feel warm and what’s been leaving him cold this week.

HOT

Michael Jordan

The show isn’t neutral — Jordan’s company has a stake in its production. But as a study in sporting obsession and how one man nurtured petty grievances to drive success, The Last Dance is exceptional and compelling. It is brilliantly summed up by one viewer, who tweeted: ‘Someone tell Michael Jordan the coronavirus said it was better than him.’

Harry Kane

The suspicion persists that big clubs don’t spend masses of time on what lies beneath. But it is evident that the man with the golden boots has a heart to match. His sponsorship of Leyton Orient’s shirts is another nail in the coffin of those odious arguments that footballers only care for themselves.

Ed Sandison

The golf courses have opened and with his very first shot on the first hole at Styal in Cheshire, this 18-handicapper sunk it with his four hybrid. Even a game as torturous and cruel and sadistic as golf saw fit to give a guy a break in these circumstances.

NOT

Mike Tyson

He looks great on those pads. But it can be said with some certainty that he looked better in June 2005, in the days before he fought the journeyman Kevin McBride. He quit on his stool that night and then retired.

The approach to Tyson’s comeback talk at the age of 53 should be similar to the approach to the most unruly kid at your school — don’t encourage him, for God’s sake.

Sebastian Vettel

Five years in the red at Ferrari and now it is time to pay up. Chances are he will land further back on the grid, and so it seems likely those missed opportunities in 2017 and 2018 will stand as the closest he will ever get to a fifth world title. A tremendous career to date, but after his astonishing start, maybe a fraction more was expected.

Dana White

While his country burns, he finally staged UFC 249, which he’ll take as a victory. The fact a fighter pulled out with coronavirus is presumably a victory, too, for his testing programme. And what of the New York Times, who were critical of their safety guidelines?