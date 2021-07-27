Hot sleeper? Grab this mattress cooling system while it’s on sale.

Deal pricing and availability subject to change after time of publication.

TL;DR: Stay chill through the night with the 2021 Mattress Cooler Classic, on sale for 19% off. As of July 24, get one for only $159.99.

The 2021 Mattress Cooler Classic is designed to help you fall asleep faster, stay asleep longer, and wake up feeling more refreshed in the summertime — or all year round, if you sleep hot.

This sleep system includes a mattress cooling pad that removes trapped body heat and cools you to your desired sleeping temperature. Here’s how it works:

The cooling system works with mattresses of any shape and size and is easy to transport, so you can take it with you when you travel. On average, the system uses about one quart of water per night, so you’ll have to add to it as you continue to use it. To preserve your cooler over time, drain the system entirely every two weeks.

The Mattress Cooler Classic normally retails for $199, but for a limited time, you can take 19% off and take it home for just $159.99.