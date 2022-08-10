Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market to record USD 994.71 Mn growth — APAC to occupy 37% market share
NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The “Hotel and Hospitality Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025” report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 994.71 million between 2020 and 2025. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 5.21% in 2021 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download PDF Report Sample Here
Key points covered in the hospital and hospitality market study:
- Market estimates and forecast 2022-2026
- Key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting market growth
- Segment-wise, region-wise, and country-wide analysis
- Analysis of market share by vendors
- Key product launches and regulatory climate
Post-COVID-19 impact on the market landscape.
The hospital and hospitality market is fragmented due to the presence of many regional and international players. The vendors in the market are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The reduction in overall operational costs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, complications in changeover from the traditional system might reduce the growth opportunities for market players.
Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also must leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio identifies Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre GLBL Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG as major market participants.
The global hotel and hospitality software market is segmented as below:
- Deployment
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
The cloud-based segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The segment is driven by the cost-effectiveness of cloud-based solutions. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- Geographic
- Europe
- APAC
- North America
- MEA
- South America
37% of the market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is a key market for hotel and hospitality management software in APAC. The increasing requirement for large-scale client management has been crucial in driving the growth of the regional market. The market will observe a faster growth in APAC than in other regions over the forecast period.
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the superfood powders market size. View Sample Report Now
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the market
- Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of market vendors
- Electronic Cash Register Market by End-user, Type, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
- Point-of-sale Systems Market by Product, Geography, and End-user – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
|
Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.22%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 994.71 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.21
|
Regional analysis
|
Europe, APAC, North America, MEA, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 37%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, France, China, Spain, and UK
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Amadeus IT Group SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Sabre GLBL Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., Schneider Electric SE, and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Cloud-based – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- On-premise – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Amadeus IT Group SA
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- NEC Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Sabre GLBL Inc.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotel-and-hospitality-management-software-market-to-record-usd-994-71-mn-growth–apac-to-occupy-37-market-share-301601564.html
SOURCE Technavio