HOUR25.AI Launches New Executive Athletic Advisory Board With Pro Athletes, Sports, and Business Leaders

Former NBA Player Eddie Johnson and Sports Financial Services Leader Eric Rubin Join

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — HOUR25.AI, an algorithm-based digital platform combating a trillion-dollar problem to reduce internet addictions, increase resiliency and improve well-being at home and at work, today announced the formation of an Executive Athletic Advisory Board comprised primarily of professional athletes, sports business leaders, and sports influencers. Former NBA player Eddie Johnson will Chair the committee and President & CEO of Uncommon Investment Advisors, Eric Rubin, will join as a Senior Advisor. Both are early investors in the company as well.

The Executive Athletic Advisory Board will provide business guidance, expertise, and direction to Co-Founders Yair Nativ and Amir Raskin, while also investing in the company’s ongoing growth and success. Eddie Johnson is the epitome of someone who has worked hard and dedicated his life to succeeding, regardless of obstacles and challenge.

Through hard work, dedication and the desire to make a better life for his family, Eddie was awarded with a full athletic scholarship to the University of Illinois. In 1981, the Kansas City Kings drafted him with their #29 pick, culminating his seventeen-year career by becoming one of the most prolific scorers and greatest pure jump shooters to ever have played the game. His hard work ethic and strong leadership abilities have taken him to success off the court as well. Eddie spent time playing for several NBA teams including the Phoenix Suns and the Houston Rockets, where along with his Sixth Man of the Year Award, he is also remembered for hitting the game-winning three-pointer as time expired in a 95–92 Rockets win over the Utah Jazz in game 4 of the 1997 Western Conference Finals.

As a color analyst with the Phoenix Suns, Johnson has established himself as one who brings an honest, knowledgeable, and unique style to the networks (NBC, TNT, ESPN and the Big Ten Network.) Taking those same leadership qualities that he honed on the basketball court, Eddie has crossed over to the business world, owning JJJ Sports, a company that is comprised of basketball camps, clinics, instructional videos, books and motivational speaking.

“I am thrilled to join the Hour 25.AI Executive Athletic Advisory Board,” said Eddie Johnson. “This company is on the cutting edge of high tech, offering users an incredible tool to remain focused. I am excited to be on a winning team that is providing meaningful impact in terms of productivity and well-being.”

Eric Rubin has over 30 years’ experience as a financial services executive and is the President and CEO of Uncommon Investment Advisors, an SEC-registered investment advisor. Rubin has worked with Uncommon since 2019 and played a critical role in the launch of its first Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) on the New York Stock Exchange in April 2021.

In addition, he serves on the board of Uncommon Charitable Impact, Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and chairs its investment committee. Rubin previously served as a consultant to OurCrowd, Israel’s most active venture capital firm, as CEO of a Western-based Registered Investment Advisor, President of American Independence Financial Services LLC, and President of American Independence Funds.

In addition, during his long career, Eric created ING Retirement Services that was selected by the NBA/NBPA to launch the first 401(k) plan for NBA players. In addition to the team enrollment meetings, he also conducted the NBA/NBPA financial literacy program for 3 years. Following ING, Eric ran his own financial planning firm focused on professional athletes. Dedicated to charitable causes, Rubin currently serves as a Board Member of Together Vouch For Each Other U.S., Chairman and President of P3 Israel, and Chairman of the Board of Give N Grow Basketball.

“I am very excited to join the Hour 25.AI Executive Athletic Advisory Board,” said Eric Rubin. “I am proud to champion an initiative that is offering a platform for increased productivity and wellbeing. Pro athletes are now not only lending their names and likenesses to start-ups, but they are becoming owners in these business that will hopefully generate a whole new level of generational wealth and business and investing experience.”

The Executive Athletic Advisory Board is continuing to recruit additional athletes, sports business leaders, and influencers to join the team.

About HOUR25 AI:

HOUR25.AI is an algorithm-based digital platform combating a nearly trillion-dollar and growing problem worldwide. The platform helps users analyze negative behavior in real-time and provide real-time interventions and exercises that create resilience and better, healthier tech usage habits. For more information, visit http://www.hour25.ai.

