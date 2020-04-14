Hours after Meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani, Congress MLA Tests Positive for Covid-19

A Congress legislator from Gujarat’s Jamalpur Khadia, a part of coronavirus hotspot in Ahmedabad, tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus on Tuesday. MLA Imran Khedawala had met Chief Minister Vijay Rupani hours before to discuss matters regarding the outbreak.

As more and more positive cases are emerging from Ahmedabad’s hotspot or cluster areas in the fortified area, health authorities have intensified the surveillance and testing in these areas. The state government on Tuesday even imposed a week-long curfew in the area.

There are six areas from the fortified city which are come under the hotspot — Shahpur, Kalupur, Jamalpur-Khadia, Gaikwad Haveli and Dariyapur. Danilii, an area outside Ahmedabad, is also under the curfew.

Due to the rapid rise in number of positive cases cropping up in these areas, the local legislators are trying their best to convince the people to co-operate with the health authorities for the surveillance and testing.

Khedawala was also in touch with the people in his constituency, trying to convince people to cooperate.

On Tuesday, he tested positive for the virus, according to sources. After the detection, he was rushed to the SVP hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Apart from Rupani, Khedawala had also met Minister of State for Home, Pradeepsinh Jadeja. According to sources, the meetings took place while maintaining social distancing norms. Khedawala had also interacted with the media thereafter.