House fire causes significant damage at Ross

A house fire at Ross caused significant damage to a property on Saturday night, with the cause of the fire yet to be determined. About 10.20pm emergency services were called to attend the house fire at Badajos Road, Ross. The fire caused significant damage to the roof and rear of the premise. However the occupants of the house were not home at the time of the incident. In other news: The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigations are continuing. Police are asking members of the public with any information relating to the matter to contact Northern CIB on 131 444 or report it via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

