House Lawmakers Unveil Resolution Blaming China For The Coronavirus



A masked woman walks a street in the Chinatown district of San Francisco on Jan. 31. Chinese Americans in California have encountered a cultural disconnect as the virus spreads.

WASHINGTON ― A bipartisan pair of House lawmakers on Tuesday unveiled a resolution that blames China for causing a global pandemic and calls on the Chinese government to publicly declare that COVID-19 began there, a move that would almost certainly fuel President Donald Trump’s racist “Chinese virus” rhetoric and the recent uptick in attacks on Asian Americans. Reps. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) and Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) are leading the resolution, which would be nonbinding but reflect a sense of the House. Their measure condemns China for making “multiple, serious mistakes” in its response to the new coronavirus, including the government downplaying the risks of the virus, censoring medical professionals and expelling journalists. It also specifically calls on the Chinese government to “publicly state that there’s no evidence that COVID–19 originated anywhere else but China.” Here’s a copy of the resolution, obtained by HuffPost:

The problem with their measure is that it does precisely what public health leaders say not to do: It associates an infectious disease with a geographic region. The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have bothwarned specifically against doing this because it can lead to a stigma, discrimination and violence directed at groups of people. Asian Americans are already reporting an increase in xenophobic and racist attacks. Some have been spit on, yelled at and assaulted. Trump’s repeated references to COVID-19 as the “Chinese virus” have only made things worse. One group, Chinese for Affirmative Action, is part of a coalition that began tracking attacks against Asian Americans related to the coronavirus last week. Within 24 hours, there were more than 40 reports. “This resolution puts American lives in danger,” Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told House Democrats in a private caucus call Tuesday afternoon, according to one Democrat on the call. “I would like to say to my Democratic colleagues, ‘Please do not sign on to this resolution.’” In an interview later Tuesday, Chu, who is Chinese American, gave examples of the kinds of attacks on Asian Americans in recent weeks related to the coronavirus pandemic. In New York, a Chinese American woman wearing a face mask was assaulted in a subway station by a man who shouted “diseased bitch.” In Texas, a man at a Sam’s Club stabbed three Asian Americans, two of whom were children. In California, an Asian American man at a Target store in Daly City was verbally attacked for coughing. “People are afraid and angry,” she said. “Directing that anger toward China puts Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders at risk.” Chu said she personally asked Moulton not to introduce the resolution. He was not receptive. “I told him in very clear terms that introducing this resolution now, as emotions are so high and fear and anxiety are spiking at the highest rates, and as anti-Asian American hate crimes are on the rise, would be extremely harmful,” she said. “He insisted he had to speak out against China in this moment.”



Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.) says House lawmakers hoping to pass a resolution blaming China for the coronavirus are "putting lives in danger," namely Asian Americans facing a rise in hate crimes.