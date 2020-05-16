House Pushes to Pass $3 Trillion Aid Bill Over Republican Opposition

“This is a vote saying we need to do the work to get this bill where it needs to be,” she said.

The progressive flank of the caucus was also rankled by the bill, contending it did not go far enough to support workers in need of health care and regular paychecks. But the Congressional Progressive Caucus ultimately stopped short of encouraging its members to vote against the bill, even as one of its leaders, Representative Pramila Jayapal of Washington, announced that she would vote no.