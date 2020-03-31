Houseparty app denies hacking rumours, slams “paid smear campaign”

Social networking app Houseparty on Tuesday announced a bounty of $1 million for users who can provide information about a “paid smear campaign” against the company after claims alleging the app being hacked surfaced on social media.

The announcement comes after multiple users on micro-blogging platform Twitter had claimed that cybercriminals were using the app to hack into their online accounts including Spotify, Netflix, Amazon, PayPal and online banking accounts.

“BOYCOTT HOUSEPARTY, just found out that’s how my Spotify was hacked and how many others are being hacked on various things, disconnect snapchat and delete account,” wrote a Twitter user sharing a snapshot of the allegedly hacked Spotify account.

“Everyone who has the house party app I advise you to delete your account and delete the app as this is seemingly how fraud is happening and people’s emails etc are getting hacked,” wrote another.

Gaming giant Epic Games who owns the app had however denied a security breach. “All Houseparty accounts are safe — the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites,” the company had tweeted from Houseparty’s official account.

The company on Tuesday further said that the incident was a paid smear campaign against the app and had urged users to provide information regarding the same announcing a $1 million bounty.

“We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumours were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com,” it had tweeted.

The app which lets users make video calls, play games and host virtual “house parties” has seen a massive surge in usage amid global lockdowns owing to the coronavirus pandemic. It has over 10 million downloads on Google PlayStore alone.