Housing project for vulnerable proposed

A project in the Greater Regional City Challenge is looking to help vulnerable members of the community through housing. The Baby Boomer Community Housing project member Gillian Coombe said the aim of the project was to construct several tiny houses, or similar sustainable housing in the Launceston area. “The vision is to build a real community, using people power, to interact, and protect one another, and to save money and help each other,” she said. “I got inspiration from the 1950s immigration communities, such as the likes of founding members of legendary bands, The Easybeats, and later, ACDC, grew up in and met one another.” Ms Coombes said she was aware of a number of Baby Boomers in the community struggling to stay financially stable and unable to find work anymore. “There are similar projects in Europe, England and on mainland Australia – there are several different methods of operation,” Ms Coombes said. “There are also 3D printers that can build houses, four rooms, up to the stage of power and services connection, able to withstand extreme weather, and costing around $10,000.” Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania Ms Coombes said that despite its name, the housing project isn’t limited to Baby Boomers. “There are many other vulnerable people also – single parents who struggle, and people who are on their own for a variety of reasons,” she said. You can vote for projects participating in the Greater Regional City Challenge at launcestontogether.com.au until May 30.

