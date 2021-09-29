How AI video surveillance impacts the way businesses approach security

Security cameras are a great way to keep an eye on commercial spaces without being on-site, especially after-hours. While security is a 24/7 business, most organizations can’t afford to monitor their systems at all hours of the day and night. Hiring a third-party provider to monitor is expensive, and even with eyes on screens, human error still results in missed reports, slow response, and increased insurance and liability costs.

24/7 video monitoring was previously relegated to enterprise organizations with large security budgets. However, new strides in cloud-based and AI technology are leveling the playing field for small and mid-sized organizations, and are making commercial video surveillance systems smarter than ever before.

Better visibility with less noise

Recent advancements in AI-based video security have made this technology more powerful and accurate. Camera systems now come equipped with machine-learning capabilities to respond to anomalies in behavior for the space over time. Plus, this intelligence continues to get more reliable and more accurate, without any additional effort from the business. However, this means that businesses can rely solely on AI security camera systems for monitoring. Security teams should still be prepared to configure cameras and monitor video footage, especially in high-risk areas.

Another benefit of AI video surveillance systems is that they eliminate the noise of a traditional monitoring system. Real-time analysis of footage, plus the ability to automate responses, make it easier to spot potential threats and issues. Faster response times improve safety and security, as well as boost ROI. In addition, intelligent cloud-based camera systems cut down the time spent on maintenance and troubleshooting, with over-the-air software updates and automatic patching.

Proactive business intelligence

In a proactive capacity, AI video surveillance monitoring can give businesses the heads up needed to take action. When it comes to minimizing damages from a security breach, every minute counts. Video surveillance providers now offer AI analytics that can detect unusual motion or activity based on learned behaviors. Paired with automated alerts and granular responses, this saves time, minimizes human error, and creates a more efficient monitoring system for businesses big or small.

The power of proactive monitoring goes beyond security, too. AI platforms now have the power to alert business owners of potential issues beyond intrusion. Cameras can help identify safety concerns, notify teams of a missed maintenance session, and even track occupancy levels in buildings and parking garages. Advancements in people sensing and facial recognition software mean that video surveillance systems can alert against tailgating, and face covering violations, too.

Reducing liability

AI video is also equally valuable in a reactive security strategy. Because today’s IP cameras are capable of 24/7 recording with unlimited storage in the cloud, there’s more data and footage of everything that happens at a building, which can result in an auditing nightmare. AI analytics and intuitive software make it easier to search and filter to quickly pull up only the files that are needed for a report. Search functions such as Avigilon’s appearance search and license plate recognition offer a faster way to find the footage needed and generate a report, in turn mitigating liability and reducing potential litigation costs.

AI analytics can also help companies achieve compliance. However, AI video surveillance presents privacy concerns, especially with facial recognition software, that need to be addressed with additional security and data protection best practices.

Granular response

Not every building in a multi-site enterprise requires the same response for a specific incident. For example, any after-hours activity is cause for alarm in certain locations, whereas in others it’s business as usual for employees to be coming in after 8 PM. Leveraging granular controls and automations helps tailor reponses by building, location, and even for particular zones. This also takes the pressure off security personnel, letting them focus on areas that need more attention, while the AI takes care of the rest.

Similarly, many AI video platforms let admins control who is notified and how. Emergency personnel likely don’t need to be contacted in the event of a tailgating incident, but should be notified if the camera’s facial ID picks up somebody on the watch list.

For businesses that want to automate their security responses, the right technology is essential. The AI platforms need to be able to recognize different behavior anomalies based on location, and the rules engine software will need granular settings and controls. A unified video and security system provides greater flexibility to support system integrations and automation.

The future of AI-based security

The value of using AI for improving commercial security posturing should not be underestimated. The technology has come a long way in recent years and is likely to continue to become more reliable, more accurate, and more powerful. However, the rise in AI video cameras and analytics has also sparked growing concern over privacy violations and increased cybersecurity risks. Businesses that want to reap the benefits of an AI-based security system need to be prepared to address these issues with holistic cyber and physical security strategies designed to keep people, property, and information safe.

(Photo by Chris Yang on Unsplash)