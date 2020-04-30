How British singer-songwriter Sam Fender saved a suicidal fan’s life: ‘That’s the one that stays with me’

Three years ago, when singer-songwriter Sam Fender was struggling mentally and emotionally in his small town of North Shields, England, he never could have predicted how much his life would soon change. He’s since won the Critics’ Choice trophy at the 2019 Brit Awards (putting him in an elite category with past winners like Adele, Ellie Goulding, and Sam Smith); scored a No. 1 album in the U.K. with his full-length debut, Hypersonic Missiles; and become the protégé of none other than Sir Elton John, who has described him as “a cross between Bruce Springsteen and Tom Petty” and invited him to perform at this year’s Elton John AIDS Foundation’s annual Oscar party.

“What I take away from it all is how loving a man he is,” Fender says of his friendship with John. “Elton’s been looking after me and keeping an eye on me. When I was struggling, like I had a rough time over Christmas, he’s just been really, really supportive and just such a wonderful, wonderful mentor.”

But it seems that Fender has paid it forward, with his everyman anthems having a profound effect — particularly “Dead Boys,” the track that first caught Elton’s ear. The harrowing song, about the prevalence of suicide among young men in small-town, working-class Britain, has resonated with many facing the same hardships that Fender once dealt with, and it has for sure saved at least one life.

“I did this radio show called 5 Live and I was talking [about “Dead Boys”] to the presenter, Nihal, on BBC 5,” Fender recalls to Yahoo Entertainment. “And then six months after that conversation, we got an email from this guy who said he’d basically tried and tried to combat his mental health and combat the notion that he felt worthless. And one day just decided to kill himself and got in his car — he was going to run his car off the road. He found a spot where he could drive his car off the road, but as he was driving, 5 Live was on and he heard the interview, and he heard me and Nihal talking. And it was the catalyst that made him go seek help. He pulled the car over. He basically sat on the side of the road and contemplated what to do, and listened to the conversation. He just sat on the side of the road crying for about three hours. And then he drove back to his wife, told her what he was planning on doing, told her what was happening, and he went and got help and got on.

“Now he’s happy. He has kids as well,” Fender continues. “He came and met me and Nihal, and we had an interview and it was really surreal. To be honest, I didn’t really know what to say to him, because I’m not a hero; I’m not a therapist or a doctor. I’m definitely not going to overestimate the clout of my job; I’m primarily just an entertainer, that’s what musicians do. But he was saying that split moment, that moment of acknowledgement, saved him. And that was f***ing crazy. There’s been quite a few little things like that, but that’s the one that stays with me.”

To kick off May’s Mental Health Awareness Month, Yahoo Entertainment spoke with Fender about the real-life tragedies and political climate that inspired “Dead Boys,” his own mental health battles, and why he feels the need to always speak out. If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Yahoo Entertainment: When Elton John introduced you at his Oscar party, onstage he said when he first heard “Dead Boys,” it blew him away. It’s a very intense and personal song. Can you tell me about it?

Sam Fender: Well, I lost a friend due to suicide, and then another person who I knew, also to suicide. So it was two people in my hometown, very prominent characters in the small music scene in our little Northeastern bubble. They were two such very beautiful, very wonderful, just awe-inspiring, normal people that you did not see it coming. It really shook a lot of people, including myself. I actually was very close to one of them in particular; I wrote songs in his house. So it was pretty heavy. I couldn’t write about it for a long time, because it was too painful.

So I wrote that song a year and a bit later, and then I didn’t really want to release it, because I didn’t want to be seen as capitalizing on the tragedy of losing a friend. But then I played it to my fans and my colleagues, and they would say things like, “My dad killed himself.” And I never knew. It just further accentuated the notion that we don’t really talk about this stuff. And then because of that, I became more sensitive to it, and I started noticing in the papers that there were quite a few suicides in my hometown — and they were all boys, pretty much.