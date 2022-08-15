How Can SMEs Manage Rising IT Demand In 2022?

Deployment of advanced technology is supporting entrepreneurs in accomplishing their goals. From grabbing the attention of international audiences to enhancing work productivity at a low cost, digital technology ensures that enterprises run their operations seamlessly.

However despite their best efforts, it is becoming challenging for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) to cater to the high IT demand. It calls for strategic planning and the use of different solutions to provide better customer support, secured infrastructure, and efficient services.

Let’s look at the “solutions” that can help small and medium enterprises manage their rising IT demand in 2022.

1. Internet of Things (IoT)

The Internet of Things (IoT) revolutionizes business operations with its wide range of devices. Statistics show that the active number of IoT devices is likely to touch the mark of 29 billion by 2030 and holds the potential to generate 4-11 trillion dollars in economic value by 2025.

IoT is a system of interconnected computing devices with unique identifiers (UIDs) and the ability to transfer the necessary data over a network (using an IP address). The “thing” here refers to any object or a person with a built-in chip or sensor.

Using IoT devices, even if it’s an office light or automated checkouts, allows efficient operations and better decision-making with real-time insights.

2. Cloud Computing

Cloud computing and configuration management have made data collection, storage, and analysis relatively easy for SMEs. It helps save time and resources generally spent on the collection and security of the information. The company employees can more easily and safely share the information required to a third-party platform. It boosts their productivity, provides flexibility, and mitigates the risk of data damage or loss.

Nevertheless, setting up the cloud infrastructure and managing the network hindrance can turn out to be a costly affair for a small organization. For this purpose, they may need to create a separate department and provide adequate training to the staff. That’s why outsourcing managed services for cloud configurations is recommended. It will help in the management of cloud infrastructure for computing, storage, IT, and network.

3. Mobile Devices

You are likely to find many startups and small businesses relying on mobile devices for their operations and work management. It is because smartphones and tablets provide flexibility to the employees and improve their efficiency.

Using affordable wireless connections (which work almost everywhere), SMEs can easily integrate mobile software services. Additionally, employees can use productivity apps to improve during business travels and WFH to stay on track with their goals.

Not to forget, businesses revolving around on-site client consultations can use on-the-go tools such as intelligent pens with built-in cameras for taking pictures and recording information. These tools, along with mobile devices, will make the storage and analysis of the data convenient for the staff.

4. AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become the buzzword in the past few years. Deploying AI technology helps the organization in making better decisions. The employees can use the information available for a variety of purposes and cater to the rising needs of the target market.

For instance:

Using past records of employee performance to predict their future.

Learning about customer purchase patterns to provide better solutions and service.

Using navigation and maps to identify the traffic flow.

These are basic perks of AI, however, helping improve business operations and gain competitive advantage.

5. Cybersecurity

Last but not least, with the rise in IT demand, the threat to information security is also increasing at an alarming rate. Statistics show denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks are expected to grow to 15.4 million by 2023. While the risk is on the rise, the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk Report shows that the detection or prosecution rate is only 0.05 percent (extremely low).

That’s why you must use cybersecurity measures to protect company information and customer privacy. Some of the measures that you can use include:

Using strong passwords and changing them every now and then.

Installing antivirus software to all the company systems.

Using safe network infrastructure.

Encrypting all the information before storing it over the cloud.

Using two-step authentication for protecting client and customer information.

Note: If your company has a BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) policy, you must educate the staff about following safe internet practices.

To Sum It All Up

The need and demand for IT solutions will continue to grow. To stay ahead of the competition and build your brand, it would be wise for SMEs to stay up to date with tech trends and deploy them as soon as possible. It will ensure that the rising demand is managed seamlessly without missing out on growth opportunities.