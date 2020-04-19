How COVID-19 has impacted young people in Launceston

coronavirus,

No period of school holidays compares to the one young people in Tasmania are currently going through. Three high school students spoke to The Examiner about how they’ve adapted to life in the COVID-19 era. Riverside High School student Isabel Partridge, 14, has been learning from home since the end of Term 1. She thinks students are less likely to effectively engage with with online learning. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania “There’s more distractions at home,” Ms Partridge said. “It is hard to push that aside and get work done.There definitely will be people who won’t do it, either because they can’t be bothered or they physically cannot do it.” IN OTHER NEWS: Stuck at home, Ms Partridge said she’s struggled to stay as active as she was when she could play team sports. Her diet has also suffered. “At school you would have your recess or lunch but here you have the pantry 24/7,” she said. “I sort of hated school but now I realise I took for granted how good it actually was, I got to see my friends everyday and it was better than not seeing them.” Claire Parry, 12, says the COVID-19 situation means she doesn’t communicate with some of her friends at all anymore. “I do talk to a few of my friends, I do text them, but others who don’t have phones I don’t have a connection with at all,” the Launceston Christian School student said. Remote education made Ms Parry feel like she was learning less, she said. “We don’t have very much homework…I think I learn a bit less because the teachers are trying to get used to the program and it’s stressful for everybody.” St Patrick’s College student Gabrielle Dewsbury, 17, said COVID-19 made her feel stressed and uncertain about the future. “A lot of my education has been turned upside down,” the Year 12 student said. “We’re trying to figure out how to do online education but at the same time we’re supposed to be applying for universities but universities don’t even know how they’re doing applications this year.” Ms Dewsbury said she and her friends missed “the really small interactions, like smiling at someone in the corridor or saying good morning and stuff”.

