How COVID19 could affect the 2020 census

North Korea a ‘brittle regime’

North Korea could face a “political unravelling” if there is no viable successor to Kim Jong Un if the dictator is indeed dead or incapacitated, according to ANU Professor John Blaxland.

There has been rampant speculation about the health of Kim, 36, who did not attend the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung on the 15th of April.

Then there have been conflicting accounts about his whereabouts and health, fanned by his heavy smoking, apparent weight gain since taking power and family history of cardiovascular problems

CNN last week reported that Kim was in “grave danger” following the surgical procedure, citing an anonymous US official.

If the dictator is dead, it is not clear who would succeed him; while his closest confidante is his sister Kim Yo Jong, however the hermit kingdom has never had a female ruler while US authorities say Kim’s children are too young to ascend to the throne.

Mr Blaxland said despite its flagrant pomp and ceremony, North Korea is a “brittle” regime.

“Given that there is this uncertainty…there is a risk of a political unravelling,” he said.

“Of course, we know North Korea is quite brittle politically, it is held together through repression.

“Thrown in on top of that is a considerable outbreak of coronavirus.”