How do you avoid an ‘evil twin’ plant in your garden?

Vying for your attention on a store shelf are two identical-looking potted shrubs. You read their labels and see that the first calls itself nandina domestica, or “gulfstream,” while the second announces it is nandina domestica or “compacta.” You have a perfect spot in your garden for one of them, but which plant should you choose?

If you were to buy and plant the first of these botanical doppelgangers, you would likely be rewarded with a maintenance-free, long-lived, tidy, attractive shrub. But choose the second, and one day you may realize you’ve planted a nightmare.

Welcome to the world of botanical evil twins.

Both of these nandina varieties are widely available in nurseries today, so beware. It may surprise you that two plants of the same species, differing only by variety and looking almost identical in containers, can behave in drastically different ways in the garden.

In the case of these two nandina domestica varieties (commonly called “heavenly bamboos”), the differences are stark. The gulfstream variety is a neat, clumping shrub that doesn’t exceed three feet in height.

It is a shrub one could confidently describe as requiring zero maintenance, since it needs no tidying or pruning to look great for many years.

Nandina compacta, the evil twin, may seem respectable at first. But after a few years it produces copious, stiff, underground running stems, not unlike the worst-behaved bamboos (with which nandinas share no familial relationship).

These stoloniferous stems can run roughshod across a garden, entangling neighboring plants. It can take years to conquer them. Runners may hole up underneath adjacent pavement. From that refuge, it seems they might continue to send up new shoots for eternity.

Currently, internet searches for nandina compacta might not uncover warnings about this plant’s sordid tendencies. Searching for negative posts online is usually a good start when you want to rout horticultural miscreants. But if you can find a spot in your neighborhood where the plant of interest has been growing in the ground for several years, you can better gauge if it behaves or misbehaves. If that is not possible, ask an experienced landscape professional for a candid assessment of the characteristics of your particular plant variety.

More disparate pairs

These two nandinas are not the only botanical evil twins. Consider the teucrium chamaedrys, commonly known as wall germander.

The ordinary species of this plant remains tidy in the garden if sheared back hard annually after its late summer bloom of purple-pink flowers. This herb is less than two feet tall, holds up well for many years, has blooms beloved by bees and is so tidy that it is a favorite mainstay of knot gardens.

Its twin, teucrium chamaedrys prostratum, is another story. If you want a dense, living mulch ground cover that chokes out weeds and even survives light foot traffic, this might be the variety for you. But if you are concerned about its tendency to overrun and strangle your weaker garden plants, not to mention how touch it is to eliminate once it has taken hold in your garden, you might brand it sinister.

As with the nandina twins, when you look at a nursery plant of teucrium chamaedrys next to one of teucrium chamaedrys prostratum, you’ll see they can look identical. These often are sold side by side in nurseries. The inexperienced gardener might choose prostratum, figuring that if it is “prostrate,” that means it will be cute and little. It does hug the ground more tightly than the species it is derived from, but it is also much more wide-spreading and tenacious.